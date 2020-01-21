advertisement

Four people were killed and three seriously injured when a truck ran over them at a local fair in the Sambalpur district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The victims, all sellers, slept in their makeshift stores when the incident happened. They had come for the Dhanu Yatra festival in Paramanapur under the police station of Sasan. Three people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. They are identified as Md. Sayat, Md. Tayit, Waqar Aalam and Md. Danish from Sambalpur. The wounded have been admitted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research in Burla.

The driver fled after the accident. The truck has been seized by the police.

