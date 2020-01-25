Four coronavirus cases confirmed in Australia

advertisement

Four cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia because authorities are hastily contacting passengers who have shared flights from China with patients.

Three men tested positive in the airways in NSW on Saturday, the health authorities confirmed.

It is after another man, in his fifties, had been tested positive in a hospital in Melbourne after he had arrived from the Chinese city of Guangzhou last week.

A total of 18 people were tested for the virus in NSW, 12 of which were all-clear.

Nine people in Queensland have returned negative results for coronavirus, with the authorities still waiting on Saturday for the results of another possible case.

Four people in South Australia were also tested, but the authorities said it was unlikely that they actually had the virus, while a man was also checked in a Hobart hospital.

Although the authorities do not fully understand how the coronavirus spreads, it is thought to be less contagious than measles and only transferable once a patient begins to show symptoms.

Australian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday morning (local time) that the first case of the respiratory disease was confirmed by a man who returned from China last week.

The Chinese citizen had been in Wuhan in his 50s, a city with 11 million inhabitants, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Authorities warn that it is “very likely” that there will be other cases in Australia and it is still possible that more passengers on this man’s flight will get the corona virus.

He arrived in Melbourne from China on January 19 and showed no symptoms during the flight to Melbourne, she said.

The man got a corona virus today at 2.15 a.m. (local time).

She said there was no reason for community alarm, the patient was isolated, and there were no other suspected cases.

Mikakos said the risk of transmission remained low, but Victorian and Commonwealth officials would be stationed at Melbourne Airport and a hotline would be set up for people to get information about coronavirus.

The coronaviruses are a family of viruses that originate from animals before they make the leap to humans. The outbreak in China is thought to originate in a fish market in Wuhan.

“This is an evolving situation. We are now one of the eleven countries that have confirmed cases,” Mikakos said.

“I want to emphasize … there is no cause for concern in the general community. We have had flu epidemics in the past, including SARs, and our system is well prepared to deal with this situation.”

The man has pneumonia and is in a stable state, she said. Hospital staff treating him wears masks, gloves and jackets while treating the man in an isolated room at the Monash Medical Center.

The man arrived in Melbourne on January 19 at 9 a.m. (local time) on a China32 flight from China Southern Airlines from Guangzhou.

The minister emphasized that the man had spent his time at home with relatives since his arrival.

Authorities are looking for passengers who flew from mainland China to Melbourne six days ago, along with a man infected with the deadly corona virus in the first confirmed case in Australia.

Don Arnold DON ARNOLD / GETTY IMAGES

Passengers arrive at Sydney International Airport on January 23, 2020.

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said that Victorian and Commonwealth authorities would conduct “contact tracking” for passengers who had traveled on the January 19 flight and provided “information and advice” to them.

Victorians and visitors returning from Wuhan City or other locations where cases have been discovered are encouraged to follow their health closely.

Five people are being tested for the virus in NSW and two in Queensland. A number of people have already been erased in both states.

PROHIBITION OF TRAVEL EXTENDED TO 35 MILLION PEOPLE

China imprisoned more than 35 million people in an increasingly urgent attempt to stop the spread of the deadly corona virus on Friday, as the United States confirmed a second infected person and the airway condition found its way to Europe, where the first three cases were announced in France.

AP

A police officer uses a digital thermometer to measure the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint at a toll gate in Wuhan.

The pneumonia-like illness has claimed 41 lives – all in China – and has infected more than 1,200 people there. An official at the World Health Organization told reporters that his office has started planning an outbreak that will last for months.

Infections have been confirmed in France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia and the United States as the disease spreads outside of Asia.

A doctor who had worked in the front line to control the disease died on Saturday, Chinese state media reported.

Liang Wu Dong was 62 years old and, according to Hubei Xinhua hospital staff, retired a year ago, but apparently was recalled to help fight the disease. He became ill with the suspected corona virus on January 16 before being transferred to another hospital in the city as a patient.

AP

Chinese paramilitary police are guarding outside the closed Hankou train station in Wuhan and cutting off access to entire cities with millions of residents.

A travel ban was extended to 14 cities in China, with a total population of more than 35 million in the Hubei province in central China. Tunnels under the Yangtze River were blocked to stop the flow of traffic, and all ride services in Wuhan were stopped on Friday afternoon. Only half of the city’s taxis are allowed on the road every day.

China Southern, the country’s largest airline, had already canceled flights to and from Wuhan airport on Thursday. The other two main airlines, Air China and China Eastern, said they would cancel all Wuhan flights from Friday to at least February 8.

When the Lunar New Year began, the authorities canceled the temple fairs and festivals that normally accompany the nation’s greatest holiday. Large public gatherings can help spread the air virus.

Nevertheless, the state broadcaster CCTV led its afternoon news program with a report on a large banquet in Beijing, attended by President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders. None of them wore a mask and the report did not mention the virus outbreak.

GETTY IMAGES

A resident wears masks to buy vegetables at the Wuhan market.

Other senior Chinese officials were heavily criticized for their slow response to the outbreak. Wuhan’s mayor, Zhou Xian Wang, allowed a huge potluck banquet to continue on Sunday during a weekend when the number of confirmed infections increased dramatically. The city had organized a New Year’s meal with 14,000 dishes for more than 40,000 people, an event that it hoped was recorded in Guinness World Records.

Residents were also surprised by photos and videos of the two top officials in Hubei province – the secretary of the Communist Party and the governor – during a dance performance in Wuhan to celebrate the arrival of the Spring Festival holiday. They were sharply criticized for having a good time instead of working on the response to the health crisis.

The Forbidden City in Beijing, which can accommodate 80,000 people a day and was completely sold out for the holidays, is closed until further notice. Shanghai Disneyland, which normally has 10 million visitors a year, announced on Friday that it would be closed indefinitely from Saturday.

DELIVERED

Asia does not take a risk with a new China virus.

Production companies have postponed the release of seven films during the holidays, as a result of which Chinese cinema companies have closed the country’s 70,000 cinemas.

Due to the spring semester, schools in the Hubei province will not open their doors as planned after the holidays, but will wait for further guidance from the health authorities. The Ministry of Education has instructed universities in China to postpone their opening dates if necessary.

Workers are racing to build a 1,000-bed hospital for people with the Wuhan disease, an indication that Chinese officials are expecting or already have a much higher number of cases.

AP

Trucks are standing alongside a highway near a construction site while China is rushing to build a field hospital in Wuhan.

It is modeled after a medical facility specially built in 2003 for patients with SARS, another respiratory infection that started in China and claimed more than 750 lives in more than a dozen countries. The new virus is closely related to the SARS corona virus.

The Chinese state agency Xinhua News Agency said the new hospital is needed “to address the inadequacy of existing medical resources.”

One of the most recent fatalities was a young, previously healthy man in Wuhan, who expressed concern about the lethality of the virus.

He had no chronic diseases or other existing health problems and has been treated with antiviral medication and antibiotics since being admitted to hospital on January 9.

AP

Workers race to build a hospital with 1,000 beds for people with the disease in Wuhan.

Until now, the vast majority of victims were older than 60 with underlying health problems.

Apart from 1,287 confirmed cases of infection, a total of 8,420 people are under observation in China.

Despite the rising toll, some analysts remained concerned that the Chinese government significantly lagged the number of cases.

A financial analyst for the American investment firm Raymond James told clients in a report Thursday night that he believes the figures are likely to be at least 10 times the publicly reported total.

