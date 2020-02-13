Valentine’s Day has become the night of live music in Toronto. This Friday (February 14th) there will be three different cover shows by local bands, all highlighting different musical sides of the polarizing vacation.

Is there an emo night of the year as St. Val’s? Take back Valentine’s Day I don’t think a night at Junction Music Hall (2907 Dundas West) brings together members of Pony (pictured), Weak Hands, Pretty Matty and others to listen to complete songs by Emo Stalwart’s Jimmy Eat World and My Chemical Romance play, paramore, fall out boy and three times. All the details here.

In the meantime, the popular band-in-costume-as-other-band-night Death to T.O. migrates from Halloween to play Nyssa, Rapport, Robin Hatch, Mother Tongues and other romantic pop and rock classics like ABBA, George Michael, Elton John and My Bloody Valentine at Lee’s Palace (529 Bloor West). The full list of bands and their alter egos can be found here.

And Toronto’s busiest tribute band, Dwayne Gretzky, stays in my beer country for a two-day stand (February 13th and 14th) at Horseshoe (370 Queen West), which they have dubbed Shania Dwayne, They promise classic saddle bags saturated with whiskey from Hank Williams to Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Shania Twain. Let’s go girls.

And if you still need some Dancing On My Own catharsis the night after Valentine’s Day (Saturday, February 15th), you can have a look Show me love: Robyn Valentins dance party, Call your friends and get your sweetheart. Don’t worry, the Rec Room (255 Bremner) has many corners.

@nowtoronto