Four Common Challenges in the Public and Private Sector Cloud - Navigate the Landscape to Be Successful

advertisement

From 2020, there will be four key challenges for cloud computing that both the public and private sectors will have to continue to address: resource procurement, cybersecurity, data sovereignty and the choice of cloud provider. As with many aspects of IT, they are interrelated and in some cases have to be solved together.

Tackle resources and maintain flexibility within IR35

Many cloud and cybersecurity experts choose to award the contract, and as IR35 increasingly applies to both the private and public sectors, many companies feel the danger.

advertisement

Well over a year ago, the UK’s IR35 legislation was tightened, which had a major impact on public sector contractors. As a result, many of them have been displaced. This exodus has forced public sector organizations to find enough tech-savvy people to support their transition to the cloud. As a managed services company, we continue to see high demand from the public sector for professional services or contractors because there are simply not enough professionals on the market to meet the demand. And with technology advancing so quickly, many companies are struggling to keep up.

While this has been largely a public sector problem, IR35 legislation is now entering the private sector and is expected to be enforced in April 2020. Financial institutions and other large organizations are already concerned about the distinction between contractors and workers as they try to stay on the right side of the law.

How will that work? While some private sector contractors are becoming permanent employees, those who prefer freedom of contract are looking for employment with managed service providers. This is because we can accommodate these resources in service contracts rather than standard contracts. IR35 is very strict and in this way managed service providers give everyone involved the opportunity to make flexible work arrangements while complying with the law.

Public versus private cloud, cyber security and data sovereignty

Cloud cybersecurity issues continue to dominate both the public and private sectors. The main challenge in the public sector is data sovereignty (the location of the data). Previously, major vendors, AWS and Azure, struggled to gain a foothold in the public sector because they were unable to meet the stringent security requirements required in closed environments. As a result, UK Cloud has largely dominated government-approved cloud environments – and we have worked closely with them. However, today we are experiencing increasing change and competitive conditions are gradually leveling as AWS and Azure are now able to deliver these very secure environments to the public sector.

In the private sector, disputes between the US and Europe in connection with the Safe Harbor Agreement in 2016 caused waves in how and where data should be stored. In late 2016, the European Commission accepted the new U.S. Privacy Shield to certify data in a safe place if not kept in a local country, as most companies that continue to protect their data prefer to keep it in the country of origin to save.

There are catches. When it comes to data sovereignty, many companies do not realize that when they log on to a cloud provider, even if the primary data is stored in the country of origin, the capacity limits for certain providers may actually be sent to another country. And companies may find that their primary data is in their country of origin while their backups are actually in another data center in another country. The need for a robust disaster recovery approach can increase this risk.

If you are an organization that is subject to strict compliance regulations, e.g. For example, a financial institution or a pharmaceutical or life sciences company, you can inadvertently violate some of the major cloud providers (unless you have strict agreements).

In addition, SaaS providers must be aware of similar challenges related to data compliance. When customers choose a cloud SaaS provider to store data, it can be outsourced to a provider like AWS or Azure for the physical infrastructure, so customers have little idea where their data is primarily located. Depending on where the providers’ SaaS applications are running worldwide, this may violate compliance requirements. Customers should therefore look for a SaaS provider that ensures compliance with the regulations for data storage.

Choosing the right cloud provider

Although cloud providers all work according to the shared responsibility model, they differ in their offerings and each have specific strengths and weaknesses. To master these challenges, companies need to understand the dynamics.

The market is dominated by the two large companies – Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure. In comparison, AWS continues to have the largest customer frequency and has been in use for a long time, especially when marketing its solution in the world of third-party providers. Where Microsoft steals a march on AWS is all related to the Microsoft enterprise ecosystem found in most organizations. Ultimately, they are different worlds.

If you look at the numbers, Azure seems to be expanding faster than AWS. On closer inspection, however, it is primarily companies that operate a Microsoft 365 environment that are already dealing with the cloud. They often get licenses for free based on Microsoft 365 agreements.

Experience has shown that AWS environments are stronger in terms of functionality and are solid implementations, especially in the world of software development and in mature companies. However, Microsoft is expanding its tools and functions, and soon there will hardly be any differences between the two. If companies are already a Microsoft shop, despite the obvious strengths of AWS, it makes sense to choose Azure.

However, I believe that many companies will take a hybrid position where both AWS and Azure are common cloud providers, although this is another challenge to recruit qualified resources for the cloud. Doing this effectively for AWS or Azure is difficult. It is therefore beneficial to find a trustworthy partner whose business model is to provide tailored, fully managed services for applications and cloud environments.

In summary, cloud can make things easier in the long run. However, due to the confusing and growing selection of cloud services, companies need to be strategic to achieve this vision. As always, choose your partners carefully.

Gerry Tombs, CEO of Clearvision

advertisement