With the upcoming 110th anniversary of the source novel, the recent Blu-ray republication of one of the more dubious adaptations of its famous story, and a few books to be released later this year to celebrate the celebrated Broadway music version of the story, Gaston Leroux The Phantom of the Opera Fans will no doubt be forced to revisit some of their favorite iterations of phantom history this year – including the musical, television films, or one of the half-dozen feature film adaptations currently available.

However, you may be surprised to learn that the operatic spirit has only appeared in funny books a few times since it first appeared over a century ago.

A Japanese manga here, a French BD there, and even a hard-to-find prequel series can be found somewhere. But otherwise, this striking and iconic horror character strangely only managed to appear in a couple of American comics that appeared near the musical’s popularity in the late 80s / early 90s. It is these two completely different shots of Gaston Leroux’s classic novel that we illuminate with this article.

Eternity Comics # 1

First, we have a slim single disk that was released by Eternity Comics in June 1988. For this independent one-shot entitled The Phantom of the Opera, the short-lived indie publisher used material that was originally created in the 1970s for the third edition of the Warrenesque magazine Scream. Scream, a Skywald horror comics anthology magazine that’s not unlike classic titles like Eerie and Creepy, often presented their stories in short, black-and-white jerks – and it’s more than a little interesting to approach this with a comparable one Approach to see complex story like phantom.

With an adaptation of Scream Mainstay Al Hewetson and wonderfully scratchy, inky, but completely effective graphics over Jesus DuranThis fairly accurate (albeit shortened) version of Leroux’s story is told in two short parts. The first begins late in history at Bal Masqué, with the phantom already on stage as the Red Death. From there we are introduced to Christine and Raoul, the former explaining the origins of the phantom. From there, the rest of this first episode is told in retrospect, with the events of the novel that led to this point being quickly retold.

The second part continues and deals with the possible kidnapping of Christine and Raoul’s rescue attempt. The Persian, who is so rare in other adaptations of this story, appears in this comic just in time to lead Raoul through the phantom’s underground cave before the two get caught in his torture chamber. The comic ends with the evil of the phantom being wiped out by the compassion of Christine and the miserable dying alone while our hero trio says goodbye.

On almost eighteen pages, this comic can bring the story of Leroux to life better than many of the cinematic adaptations that are far better known to fans. Although it cuts out much of the material from the novel to tell its story quickly, it still hits all the important beats in the story and still manages to have an emotional impact on the reader. As a funny bonus, the comic ends with an additional Gothic fairy tale called “The thing in the black dress”. Be sure to check out this comic – it’s a great read, and copies are still relatively cheap to find out in the wild.

innovation

The second Phantom of the opera The comic book comes from the long-lost publishing house Innovation Books. Known for its elaborate adjustments to known properties such as A nightmare on Ulmenstrasse, quantum leap, dark shadows and Anne Rices The vampire chroniclesThe West Virginia-based publisher Innovation tried to adapt phantom In late 1991, when the musical was in its prime. As with many other titles, innovation is phantom is a beautiful affair – a fully painted, square bound, 64-page photograph that largely remains true to the novel on which it is based.

Written by Mitchell Perkins and painted by Wanda daughter, Innovation’s phantom begins with a quote from Coleridge The old seafarer before delving into its adaptation. The story begins with a production of “Don Juan Triumphant”, the opera written by the phantom himself. From there, we dive back in time to recreate the events of the novel that the Persian tells (who eventually appears when the story catches up with him).

While this comic is broadly faithful, it adds a number of its own small brushstrokes to the story that sets it apart from other narratives. The different masks by Erik the Phantom are wonderfully different here (a sequence in which he can “steal” Raoul’s face is a highlight), and it’s nice to see that a further adjustment involves the Persian in the fun (although the Former police chief – or “daroga” – is unfortunately referred to in the entire comic as “dagroda”).

Gaston Leroux himself goes into the story on the last few pages, a nice allusion to the novel that is rarely found in the other versions of this story. It is a beautifully designed retelling that stays true to the book without being interested, and should be considered an indispensable collector’s item for fans of the character (like the Eternity book, this book can be found easily and cheaply online).

Ultimately, it is more than surprising that we don’t have much of a comic adaptation of this iconic horror character, but at least what is available to fans can be described as truthful and rewarding attempts to do justice to Gaston Leroux’s original work. Although an upcoming graphic re-release of the Broadway musical will be available from Titan Comics later this year, it is still worth tracking down and trying these earlier books.

