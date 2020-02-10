The American Legion Post 174 of Willits sponsored the second annual memorial service for the Four Chaplains on February 1st. The church was hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Willits.

This service was dedicated to the sacrifice of four newly formed military chaplains in World War II. The ceremony has been an annual event across the country for decades.

In the early morning of February 3, 1943, the USAT Dorchester was torpedoed with 902 soldiers, merchant sailors, and civilian workers by a German submarine 150 miles from its destination in Greenland. It only took 20 minutes to sink after a torpedo hit him.

The four chaplains were Lt. Alexander Goode, a rabbi; George Fox, a Methodist minister; Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed Minister; and John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest.

The chaplains helped the crew keep order on the sinking ship by handing out life jackets and gloves to the panicked soldiers. They also prayed with the wounded and dying soldiers to calm the atmosphere. Ultimately, they gave their own life jackets and gloves to those without, resulting in their death with the sinking of the ship.

A posthumous special medal for heroism was approved by Congress and awarded on January 18, 1961 by President Dwight Eisenhower.

“It was the most beautiful thing I have seen or hope to see this side of the sky,” said John Ladd, another survivor who saw the selfless act of the chaplains.

These comments come from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation in Pennsylvania: “Ladd’s answer is understandable. The altruistic act of the four chaplains is one of the purest spiritual and ethical acts that a person can perform. Rabbi Goode did not call for a Jew when handing over his life jackets; Father Washington did not call for a Catholic. The Reverends Fox and Poling did not call for a Protestant either. They simply gave their life jackets to the next man in line.

“When the ship sank, survivors could see the four chaplains in nearby rafts – arms linked and supported against the sloping deck. Their voices were also heard saying prayers. “

Post 174 members commented, “We wanted the public to remember with us, the American Legion, Post 174, this selfless victim of these chaplains and commit to serving our community with the same spirit of devotion.”

Judge Barry M. Sax, a military historian who primarily researched chaplains, said this at an address in the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“The story is an amazing story. The story continues and the more we look at the story and the more we talk, the more people say, “I know something about it. We are collecting more and more documents. The National Archives is here …

“This is a moment in history that has passed, but has not passed … more important, what is happening today. The legacy of these four men – interactive faith, fraternity, self-sacrifice, courage – is an inheritance that is so alive, that it has drawn a lot of my energy. We teach a lot of young people about this story. It is important that the young people know the reasons, the reason why these chaplains did what they did, what is the inheritance with it these children know the value of honor, duty, land, dignity and respect for the rights of others. These chaplains are an example of this. “

Alex and Sophie Gassen, who ran the Pledge of Allegiance, also attended the event and lit a candle as each priest’s story was read. Bishop Dale Abono, pastor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, focused on the chaplain’s sacrificial service. Introductory remarks by Legion Post Commander Robert Ireland told the story of the Four Chaplains; Pastor Rosemary Landry, pastor of the Willits United Methodist Church, read the biography of Chaplain George L. Fox, Methodist chaplain, who perished on that fateful night.

Dvora Stern LCSW, Willits, read the biography of the Jewish rabbi Alexander D. Goode. She also spoke of growing up as a child whose parents and other relatives were survivors of the Holocaust.

Retired judge James F. King reported on the Roman Catholic chaplain Johnny P. Washington. Rev. Alan Klier, pastor of the Grace Community Church-Willits, spoke about the Dutch reformed chaplain Clark V. Poling.

After a moment of silence, “Taps” was played by Zack Ireland, a member of the Sons of American Legion. Then the colors were withdrawn.

Liz Roripaugh played the piano and Carole Hester conducted the vocals.