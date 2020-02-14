Eoin Cadogan

2019 Hurler of the Year Séamus Callanan starts in the first division in Salthill on Sunday.

Callanan’s full forward for Tipperarys Spin West is one of four changes Manager Liam Sheedy made from the side that ran out against Cork two weeks ago.

Cathal Barrett, who did not play with Páirc Uí Chaoimh last time, replaces Joe O’Dwyer on the right corner. Barry Heffernan plays next to him as a full-back, John O’Dwyer as a center-forward. Like Callanan, both Heffernan and John O’Dwyer will start their league in 2020.

Together with Joe O’Dwyer, Paddy Cadell, Willie Connors and Mark Kehoe make way. Both Kehoe and Cadell were in the Fitzgibbon Cup for UCC last Wednesday evening.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has made four changes to his side for his weekend assignment in Mullingar. Sean O’Leary Hayes and Eoin Cadogan replace injured Sean O’Donoghue and Robert Downey, who was in third duty for the UCC mid-week.

Further up in the field, Conor Lehane and Jack O’Connor nod in front of Luke Meade and Alan Cadogan.

Darragh Fitzgibbon, Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston, who all played the leading role in their previously mentioned final victory in the Fitzgibbon Cup against IT Carlow for UCC on Wednesday, are not part of the 26-man matchday panel on Sunday.

Waterford boss Liam Cahill has now made six changes to his team, from the side that Westmeath comfortably defeated, for tonight at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Stephen O’Keeffe is back between the sticks with Calum Lyons and Kevin Moran selected on the right and left rear. Conor Gleeson and Pauric Mahony are the new couple in the middle of the field, while Jack Prendergast starts forward on the right corner. Exceptions are Billy Nolan, Kieran Power, Darragh Fives, Mark O’Brien, Darragh Lyons and Dessie Hutchinson.

Tipperary (Allianz HL Div 1 vs. Galway): B Hogan; C Barrett, B Heffernan, S O’Brien; S. Kennedy, P. Maher, R. Maher; A Flynn, M Breen; J Morris, J O’Dwyer, C Darcy; J. McGrath, S. Callanan, J. Forde.

Cork (Alliance HL Div 1 v Westmeath); P Collins; S. O’Leary Hayes, E. Cadogan, C. Spillane; T. O’Mahony, B. Cooper, D. Cahalane; C O’Leary, A Walsh; R. O’Flynn, S. Harnedy, C. Lehane; D Dalton, P Horgan, J O’Connor.

Waterford (Allianz HL Div 1 v Limerick): S O’Keeffe; S Fives, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyon, I Daly, K Moran; C Gleeson, P Mahony; N. Montgomery, J. Dillon, J. Fagan; J. Prendergast, Stephen Bennett, P. Curran.

Dublin (Alliance HL Div 1 vs. Carlow): S. Brennan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, J Madden; C. Crummey, D. Gray, S. Moran; J. Malone, R. McBride; J. Hetherton, D. Burke, M. Schutte; O’Rourke, R. Hayes, D. Keogh.

Laois (Allianz HL Div 1 vs. Clare): E Rowland; D Conway, F Flanagan, D Hartnett; P. Delaney, R. Mullaney, C. McEvoy; C. Stapleton, F. Fennell; W. Dunphy, J. Ryan, P. Purcell; R King, S Bergin, J Keyes.