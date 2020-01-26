Four blasts rock Indian state on Republic Day - News

advertisement

Prime Minister described the incident as a “cowardly attempt to cause terror on a holy day”



Four blasts rocked Assam on Sunday while the nation celebrated its 71st Republic Day, officials said, adding that there were no injuries.

advertisement

Three of the explosions took place in the Dibrugarh district and one in Charaideo.

Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the incident as a “cowardly attempt to cause terror on a holy day.”

See also: R-Day parties in the UAE

“Strongly condemn the bomb explosions in a few places in Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a holy day only shows the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our government will take the strictest action to get the perpetrators off to bring to book, “Sonowal tweeted.

The forbidden insurgents of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) had called for a ‘general strike’ on Sunday and asked citizens not to participate in the celebration of Republic Day.

advertisement