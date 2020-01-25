'Fortnite' receives 'Raptors' Harley Quinn Skin to match the release of the film

advertisement

Epic games Fourteen days seems to be entering the cross-promotion world again, this time with Warner Bros.’s upcoming Birds of Prey film!

Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks Twitter confirmed that Fortnite would receive a Harley Quinn skin from February 7, originally hinted by the official Fortnite Twitter in response to a tweet from Warner Bros Pictures regarding the main characters in the film of the film.

Birds of prey arriving at Fortnite Collab

With the release of the film, a Harley Quinn skin is expected to be released on February 7th. https://t.co/70sU5Oh2mQ

As previously mentioned, Fortnite is no stranger to such things as he has made cross-promos for film features like John Wick, Rise of Skywalker, Avengers, etc. Hey, it works.

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco and Rosie Perez will be released on February 7, 2020.

