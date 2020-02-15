SYLVAIN THOMAS / AFP via Getty Images

The IRS said it tried to remove the virtual currency confusion that was used to improve the gaming experience.

The tax season became much less stressful for many players.

In-game currencies that cannot be converted into real money are not considered a reportable virtual currency for tax purposes, the Internal Revenue Service said this week.

This means that currencies used in video games such as Fortnites V-Bucks and Robloxs Robux are safe from the helmsman.

In most situations, transactions in virtual currencies are taxable, according to the IRS. That’s because the currency – like

Bitcoin, for example – can ultimately be traded or exchanged for US dollars, euros and other forms of “real currency”.

Currencies like V-Bucks and Robux are in-game currencies that players can only use to improve their gaming experience. For example, Fortnite players spend V-Bucks to buy new outfits for their avatar, “wraps” to change the look of weapons, or to buy new in-game dances. A $ 25 V-Bucks gift card on Amazon

is worth 2,800 V-Bucks, while a gift card is worth 2,000 Robux for the same amount.

Earlier this week, an explanation of the rules for taxing virtual currencies on the IRS website included V-Bucks and Robux as examples of reportable currencies. The agency removed these examples from its website this week, and a spokesman has told MarketWatch that the IRS has actually officially changed its rules.

“The IRS recognizes that the language on our side may worry some taxpayers,” said a spokesman. “We changed the language to avoid confusion. Transactions in virtual currencies as part of a game that does not leave the game environment (virtual currencies that are not convertible) do not require a taxpayer to state this in their tax return. “

The IRS removed references to Fortnite’s V-Bucks and Robux after Bloomberg asked if players should disclose the currencies in their tax returns.

The optimizations should provide serious relief across cyberspace. Fortnite has an estimated 250 million users worldwide, while Roblox had 100 million active users per month last summer.

A spokesman for Epic Games, the inventor of Fortnite, said: “V-Bucks misrepresents the introduction of the IRS’s informal guidelines on convertible virtual currencies. V-Bucks cannot be traded digitally between users, nor exchanged for US dollars, euros and other real or virtual currencies.

Roblox did not respond to a request for comment.

But the IRS can still take a cut from players

Of course, there are many other ways the IRS can kill players – especially if players make a living from their video game skills, said Galen Herbst de Cortina, a financial planner who advises professional video game players.

For example, players themselves stream a game on Twitch or Facebook

could mention a “creator code” that viewers can include when purchasing V-Bucks. The player with the creator code receives part of the transaction and that money is taxable, said Herbst de Cortina, founder of Buff Your Finances. Sponsor income and tournament prize winnings are also taxable, he said.

That can be real money. Last summer, a 16-year-old boy won $ 3 million playing Fortnite.

Professional gaming also has some tax breaks, said Herbst de Cortina. A professional player who buys V-Bucks could consider the cost as a deductible business expense. A newly purchased video game could also be a depreciation since it could count as “market research,” he said.

“It’s like everything else. If you generate revenue with it, you have to be aware that it is theoretically taxable. It’s still a business that you run,” Herbst de Cortina said.

The virtual currency is a focus of the IRS

The IRS clarification on V-Bucks and Robux takes place as the agency concentrates more on virtual currencies.

For the first time, tax forms this year include a question for all taxpayers whether “at any point in 2019 you received, sold, sent, exchanged, or otherwise acquired financial interests in a virtual currency?”

Last year, the IRS sent “educational letters” to more than 10,000 people who may have incorrectly reported virtual currency transactions. “The virtual currency, also known as cryptocurrency, will remain a key focus of the IRS in 2020,” the agency said in a January report.

Aside from gaming currency issues, there are still many open virtual currency tax issues, said Ryan Losi, executive vice president of Piascik, a Richmond, Virginia-based tax authority.

The IRS issued its first virtual currency guidelines in 2014 and only followed with a second one last year. The IRS regards the virtual currency as “property”, although it can behave like a stock that goes up and down. That can raise all sorts of questions about calculating profits and losses, Losi said.

In comparison, the problems with game currencies are clearer. “You could be a millionaire in a game, but when you leave the game you are actually not a millionaire … if your wealth does not increase, there are no taxes, Losi said.