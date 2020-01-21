advertisement

A Fort Bragg woman was arrested on Sunday for alleged mistreatment of the man she was dating and the man’s teenage daughter, reported the office of the Mendocino County Sheriff.

According to the MCSO, delegates first responded to a 911 call in the 6100 block of North State Street in Calpella that was made around 10:45 am on January 19 and then disconnected. Delegates found nothing of concern in the area, after which they were sent to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley around 11:00 for a report of a domestic attack that led to injuries.

In the hospital, a 37-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter were treated for injuries allegedly sustained during an argument with a woman the man was dating, identified as Jessica Pingree, 22, of Fort Bragg.

Delegates were told that Pingree started beating the man’s face, head and upper body during a fight. When the daughter tried to intervene, the suspect reportedly “grabbed her by the neck, pulled her and slapped her face several times, causing visible injuries.”

Delegates located Pingree and arrested her on suspicion of domestic violence and intentional cruelty to a child. She was booked in Mendocino County Jail under a deposit of $ 25,000.

Ukiah wife suspected of attacking her boyfriend

A Ukiah woman was arrested earlier this month for abusing her boyfriend, reported the Sheriff’s Office of Mendocino County.

According to the MCSO, delegates responded to block 2100 of South State Street in Ukiah around 14:15. January 11, when it was reported that a man tried to break into a home with a gun.

When delegates arrived, they contacted 18-year-old Natalie Carrascosantana, who said there had been no inconvenience and she didn’t see anyone with a gun. The delegates were then reportedly invited in, and after further consultation with Carrascosantana and her 18-year-old boyfriend, they decided that they had a likely reason to arrest her on suspicion of mistreatment of her boyfriend.

She was detained in the county jail on suspicion of domestic violence and had a bail of less than $ 25,000.

