Fort Bend County man sentenced to 10 years in case of domestic violence

A 37-year-old Kendleton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of beating and strangling his girlfriend for five days at his home, according to the Fort Bend County prosecutor.

Gene Edward Petterway pleaded with the Fort Bend County prosecutors last week and accepted a 10-year prison sentence for each family-based indictment instead of his jurisprudence, prosecutors said. The sentences are executed simultaneously.

The charges stem from a case in 2017 when Petterway’s girlfriend came to his house on July 29 and was not allowed to leave according to the prosecutors. Petterway forced her to stay in his house for five days, “subject to multiple assaults and strangulation,” the prosecutor said. When the woman finally escaped, a neighbor took her to the hospital where, according to several prosecutors, she was being treated for multiple bruises on her face and neck.

“As soon as the suspect realized that the state would passionately prosecute this case and that his victim had the courage to go against her abuser in court, he understood that he would not get away with what he did longer,” said Fort Bend County Prosecutor Lauren Valenti.

Petterway is not eligible for probation, prosecutors said.

Michelle Iracheta is a reporter in Houston. Read it on our latest news site Chron.com and on our subscriber site houstonchronicle.com. | michelle.iracheta@chron.com

