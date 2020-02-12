FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – Fort Bend County government officials support the families of six oil managers in prison in Venezuela.

According to family members of the men, the “Citgo Six” under house arrest were rounded up by the police for hours after President Donald Trump met the main opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in the White House last week.

Alirio Zambrano announced early Thursday that the Houston-based Citgo executives were abruptly removed from their homes by SEBIN, the police. Zambrano, the brother of two of the six detained men, said their current whereabouts are unknown.

“We want to know that they are safe, but above all that they are free!” Zambrano said on social media that he was very concerned about the detainees.

On Tuesday evening, officials at the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court unanimously voted on a resolution saying they support the families.

After that, some family members went to KP George, the judge in Fort Bend County, to ask for the release of their relatives.

“(We want) our State Department and the White House to do everything in their power to secure the safe and quick release of these men,” announced George.

The resolution calls on the Venezuelan government to issue an emergency evacuation order and to release the men.

“It is just so heartbreaking to see these good, honest men suffer 2,000 miles from home,” said a relative. “We just want to have them at home and with us safely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.