LONDON (AP) – The Formula 1 government postponed Wednesday’s China Grand Prix, due to be held in Shanghai in April, the latest sporting event hit by the country’s rapidly spreading viral infection.

More than 1,100 people have been killed in China by the virus, named by the World Health Organization COVID-19.

The Grand Prix was scheduled for April 19.

Motorsport officers will investigate possible alternative dates for the race later this year, “should the situation improve,” said a statement from F1 highlighting the need for “the health and safety of the traveling staff, championship participants and fans to ensure”.

Other virus cancellations or postponements range from soccer and Olympic qualification events to golf tournaments.

The Tokyo Olympics started on July 24 and the organizers have repeatedly stated that the games will not be canceled or postponed. However, many Olympic qualifying tournaments are mixed up and Chinese athletes cannot travel freely abroad to participate.

