Former White House press secretary at Central Florida Book Expo 2020

advertisement

Marlin Fitzwater, White House spokeswoman for Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush is preparing to hold a book signing event at The Villages.

Marlin Fitzwater, a part-time villager who served as press spokesman for Presidents Reagan and Bush, will speak and sign books at the 2020 Book Fair in Central Florida at the Eisenhower Recreation Center on Saturday, January 26.

Fitzwater will be attending the Central Florida Book Expo 2020 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, which takes place on Sunday, January 26th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. His book “Calm Before the Storm: Diaries of Desert Storms and Other Stories” was recently published by Sea Hill Press in Leesburg.

advertisement

“Marlin and I first met at Book Expo three years ago, and it seemed appropriate that he was here,” said Sea Hill President Greg Sharp. “Of course he’s a great speaker, was a good friend of the late President Bush, and has interacted with many of the most powerful people in the world.”

Fitzwater has been living in The Villages for several years. His presentation is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

President George H.W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan with press officer Marlin Fitzwater.

Other presentations at the book exhibition include: “You are retired – now you have time to write your book” at noon. “How to publish your book” at 1:00 p.m. and an update on Pastor Dave Houck’s SoZo Kids at 3:00 p.m. SoZo Kids is the official charity of Book Expo 2020, sponsored by the Writers League of The Villages and The Villages Recreation and Parks.

More than 80 authors from different states will also be present to sell and sign copies of their books.

advertisement