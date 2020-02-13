LARAMIE – Mark Willis was never really interested in pursuing an NFL career. Keenan Montgomery’s body – specifically his head – prevented him from chasing one.

“In my last year I thought,” I’m good, “said Willis.” I haven’t even done a pro day or anything. I was ready.”

Willis, who played for the Cowboys until 2012, spent many of his fall Saturdays as a student athlete and chased quarterbacks as a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end. Montgomery played on the other side of the ball and caught passports as a recipient at UW until his eligibility expired after the 2014 season.

You are now dealing with completely different careers.

Montgomery immersed in the world of hip-hop. As a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, he developed into one of the most versatile young artists in the industry. His music has been featured on American television shows and various sports programs, and he founded his own company, Keenan The First LLC, to manage his career.

“Basically, I want to exist like an indie label,” said Montgomery. “I just want to have my own future because now is the best time in music to be just your own unit. The hope is that I can make more big movie music and join larger brand campaigns and only fund my own activities. “

African American Willis and Montgomery were back on campus last week at UW’s annual Martin Luther King Jr.Days of Dialogue events. They both spoke while Montgomery performed at school as part of Black History Month celebration.

Willis said his message to those present was simple: be a visionary.

“These things that you see in your head over and over again are the plan I want for my life. These are the goals I want to achieve, ”said Willis. “To be able to put the work into realizing this vision and everything. I want to talk about being here and getting to Black Panther because all of that comes from a vision. “

***

Montgomery, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, followed a high school teammate to UW and joined the Cowboys soccer team in 2010. He played for three seasons mainly as a reserve and special team member under the then head coach Dave Christensen before playing his last season for Craig Bohl.

Still, Montgomery always had plans to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL. But four concussions during his career with the cowboys, including one as a senior, ended that.

“I had a conversation with a neurologist, the team doctor and my parents,” said Montgomery. “They all basically set out my options because I was one of the guys with a higher GPA on the team. I just thought, “Think about your future.” And soccer just didn’t really fit into the future for me. “

But music was always Plan B. It took just as much time in Montgomery as lessons and soccer. It’s not uncommon for Montgomery and some of his teammates to record music on his computer in his dorm, he said.

“I opened up for the winter concert here in my last year,” said Montgomery, an English major who deals with professional and creative writing. “It was like the next thing to do.”

Montgomery, who now lives in Chicago, spent five years in Los Angeles after graduating to get his career started. During this time he released singles and albums and worked as a songwriter with Sony Music and Reach Records.

His mixed sound of rap and R&B prevailed in the entertainment world. His song “It’s You” is included in the soundtrack of the CW television series “All American”, which is now streamed on Netflix, while channels like MTV and BET have also used Montgomery’s music. Another single, “Fine By Me”, was featured on ESPN, FS1 and other sports networks.

Montgomery said the success he has had in part is due to the fact that he reinvented himself after his football days ended. The 27-year-old attributed an “insightful” college experience to help him do this.

“I learned a lot (at UW),” said Montgomery. “There is a lot to learn and it is a very different community than when I was a child. I always tell people that I feel like I have learned a lot about who I am in a place where there aren’t really that many People like me there. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here. “

***

Willis is from Chicago and was originally recruited by Joe Glenn for UW before playing for Christensen after Glenn was released after the 2008 season. He returned home with a communications degree after graduating in 2012, but wasn’t sure what to do next.

At that point, Willis’ aunt showed him an advertisement in the newspaper about a local casting call for a Star Wars film.

“She said,” You should do this. “And I said,” All right, cool, “said Willis.” I’ve never thought of acting in my life, but I will. “

Willis and others were turned away for massive turnout before they even got in the door, but he didn’t leave empty-handed. Leaflets were distributed with several casting websites listed on them, which Willis held on to.

He first got roles as extras in the TV series “Chicago Fire” and “Sense8”. Looking for more work in the fall of 2017, he referred to the list of casting websites to make his biggest breakthrough in the industry so far.

“One of them had a casting for what was called” Motherland “at the time, and I had no idea what it was,” said Willis. “But the casting was that they wanted people who were black, tall, handsome, muscular, and athletic. And I thought I was at least one of those things, so I decided to submit for it. “

What Willis didn’t recognize was “Motherland”, a code for “Black Panther”. While filming a commercial outside the city, Willis said he had received a text from the casting director asking if he could submit material within the next 30 minutes.

Willis thought he had missed his chance.

“Then, a few days later, another number texted me and they said,” This is the casting director for Motherland / Black Panther, “said Willis.” And I said, ‘Oh, crap “They used a code name all the time. They said,” We have to take you to Atlanta tomorrow for an audition. “

The next morning, Willis auditioned and got the role of a Jabari warrior in the mega-hit film, which featured a mostly black cast and won several Screen Actors Guild Awards. It is this role, said Willis, that not only opened the door to more opportunities, but appealed to him more than anyone else.

“The whole story of how I got that and then it was part of a production that was so big and influential for African Americans and really people around the world,” said Willis, 29. “It’s cool to be able to say that I was one Part of it. “

Willis has also been cast in other TV series such as “Chicago PD”, “Empire” and “Shameless”. He also has some other projects in the works that he can’t disclose due to non-disclosure agreements, but there are aspects of his season that still apply regardless of role.

“You go to an audition and think it will be an option and then the director will say,” No, it’s more like that, “said Willis.” You have to adapt quickly. What I learned from football is to be trainable, and when playing games and everything you have to be exactly in the right place. On the set and everything they have markings where you have to hit that exact place every time, otherwise you lose the continuity of the whole. “

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.