Former UVA athletic director and ACC commissioner Gene Corrigan passed away

Charlottesville, VA (VirginiaSports.com) – Gene Corrigan, a pioneer in college athletics and former athletics director, sports coach and administrator in Virginia, and commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, died peacefully at night surrounded by his family in Charlottesville. He was 91.

“Gene Corrigan was a giant in our industry,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “Barry Parkhill, coach Corrigan and I had a road trip not long after I arrived at UVA and we could have talked for hours. I learned a lot that day. It was always a pleasure to see Coach Corrigan and Lena because of their genuine friendliness. My prayers are with Lena, Boo, Debbie and the entire Corrigan family.

Corrigan started his collegiate career in 1955 as an assistant coach of basketball, football and lacrosse at Washington and Lee University. Three years later he started his first association with the University of Virginia as head lacrosse and football coach and assistant basketball coach. He renounced his assistant coaching duties in basketball after three years and started working as Virginia Sports Information Director.

Corrigan was director of the ACC service bureau from 1967 to 1969 under Commissioner Jim Weaver. He was the third full-time employee at the office.

He returned to Washington and Lee as athletics director in 1969. After two years, he returned to Virginia for a period of 10 years – this time as athletics director. He left Virginia in 1981 to become Director of Athletics at the University of Notre Dame, where he stayed until 1987.

Corrigan assumed his role as the third full-time ACC commissioner on 1 September 1987 and led the conference to his retirement in December 1996. In addition to his duties as a commissioner, Corrigan also served as president of the 1995 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) -97.

During his 10 years as a commissioner, he forged a path of progressive leadership for both competition and college athletics as a whole. In the fall of 1990, Corrigan developed the successful addition of the ninth member of the competition, Florida State University. He was also one of the driving forces behind the formation of the Football Bowl Alliance, which at that time guaranteed a large bowl bet for the ACC champion.

“When Gene hired me at the University of Virginia directly from graduate school, it was one of the happiest days of my life,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “That day started a relationship and mentoring that lasted almost half a century. Simply put, Gene was one of the most remarkable people and leaders I have ever known. His impact on ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively influenced – and there are a multitude of us.

“I will miss him enormously, but I am so grateful that I have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years. Nora and I spent several hours with Gene and Lena in their home in Charlottesville last fall. The time was really special. Nora joins me in extending our hearts and prayers to Lena and the extraordinary Corrigan family. “

After graduating from the Loyola High School in Baltimore in 1946, Corrigan joined the US Army and served for 18 months. After his resignation, he enrolled at Duke University, where he obtained a degree in liberal arts in 1952. A four-year starter in Duke’s lacrosse team was initiated in the school’s athletics hall on April 20, 1991.

Corrigan has been recognized by countless organizations for its service to college athletics, including the highest honor from the National Football Foundation – the Gold Medal (1996), Duke University Alumnus of the Year (1996), National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1993, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Corrigan is survived by his wife Lena (married for 66 years), children Louise (Scott Wawner), Kathryn (Tony Zentgraf); David (Jean), Kevin (Lis), Brian (Kathy), Timothy (Jackie) and Boo (Kristen), 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Details about a memorial service are currently incomplete.

