It was a pretty tough day for Gayle King to say the least.

After becoming the number one enemy of Kobe Bryant’s controversial past during an interview with Lisa Leslie, King was attacked by all culture (not all, but many), including Snoop Dogg, 50 cents, and even Bill Bellamy (yes, he’s still there!) Damn, even Oprah got into the crossfire after trying to cover Gayle King.

But now it looks like Snoop has a real problem in his hands when former United States national security advisor Susan Rice (not to be confused with Bush’s Condoleezza) brought social media attention to Uncle Snoop’s attention ,

Susan Rice responded to Snoop’s infamous video about King and called her her name. She let him know that his words were “despicable”. If he continued to come to Gayle King, he would face “an army”. “Word? Who knew Rice King’s back was like that.

That is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fairest and toughest journalists in the world. Snoop, stop it. You come because of @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose and it will not be nice. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62

– Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

Unless you’ve been living under a rock in the past few days, it all started when CBS aired a clip of King’s interview with Lisa Leslie asking if Kobe’s allegation of rape in 2003 had complicated his legacy for her. Since Kobe’s death was still very fresh in the minds and hearts of his millions of fans, Gayle was bombarded with criticism, hatred, and even death threats for her unnecessary question. Damn, even Bill Cosby got his licks, but that only got him a few rebounds in the end.

Now that Susan Rice is campaigning for King, people get hot and ask why she doesn’t come to white men like Snoop.

Show me another tweet from Susan Rice that she hit so hard on a white person … specifically a white man. I’ll wait…..

– VictimsGuaranteedQualification (@VGQKonstant) February 8, 2020

Have you just threatened @SnoopDogg? Our man talked about exposure, learned between the lines of “journalist” or who the hell are you reading … What do you mean by “an army” who are exactly in this “army”? Weinstein and his sick friends who control the media? 😡😡

– Devilish_Brownies (@ HeavenCanWait77) February 8, 2020

We wonder who the next brave soul will be trying to defend King when you know the Twitterverse is ready to pounce.