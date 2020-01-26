Former Tiger Justin Verlander gives a ridiculous excuse for Astros cheating

advertisement

Justin Verlander has certainly not earned himself any new fans this evening.

While accepting the AL Cy Young prize tonight at dinner in New York Baseball Writers of America, the former Tigers and the current Houston Astros ace decided to pour a little gas on the fire, saying the Astros scandal simply “technologically advanced”

During the NY BBWAA dinner, Verlander accepted the AL Cy Young Award and noted how the Astros were “technologically and analytically advanced” as a way to praise the organization. But that sentence caused some in the audience to guffaw. Verlander waited for the sound to decrease before continuing

– Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 26, 2020

Oh Justin, are you serious? Cheating makes you “technically better”?

How ironic, since Verlander sees himself as one of the most beautiful players in the game, and has routinely spoken out against other cheaters.

