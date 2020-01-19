Former Tiger J.D. Martinez: Red Sox did not cheat

advertisement

Fans of Detroit Tigers will undoubtedly take a glowing look at the time of the former Motor City slugger J.D. Martinez who wore the Old English D, and how it ended too quickly.

The 2018 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox now speaks out about alleged cheating by his team, accused of using video to decode the strings of the opponent and give them to their players. During the Boston Winter Festival fan festival, the D.H. that he is looking forward to the end of the MLB investigation.

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

“I am pleased that the investigation has been completed, just so that they can see that nothing was wrong here,” said Martinez.

“I believe that, yes,” Martinez repeated when asked if he believed the investigation would not reveal Boston fraud.

It was a former Tigers-pitcher in Mike Fiers who started the allegations by speaking in the report about publication The Athletic. The Houston Astros, winners of the World Series 2017 and AL Pennant 2019, have since been entangled in their own scandal.

“It’s bad for Fiers,” said Martinez. “I talked to him about it. I understand his side of it. I understand his side of being in the division and going against those guys; it’s one of those things where he’s in an uncomfortable position in front of him, and I understand it. “

However, Martinez maintains that his team did nothing wrong.

“I was there, so I looked straight up,” said Martinez. “Everyone seems to forget that this was a really good team in 2016 and 2017. They won 93 competitions in those two years and we just got better. Like I said, I’m excited about it. It is really not allowed to respond, but we will see what happens. “

In his second season with Boston in 2019, Martinez hit .304 with 36 home runs, 33 doubles and 105 RBIs.

– – Quotes with thanks to Joon Lee from ESPN Link – –

advertisement