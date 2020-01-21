advertisement

Dennis Schroeder (17), Oklahoma City’s thunder guard, celebrates with Luguentz Dort (left) after Schroeder hit a basket in Oklahoma City on Friday, December 6, 2019, for overtime in the team’s NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to force. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)

The NBA career of the former basketball star Luguentz Dort from the US state of Arizona has taken another step forward.

There his first NBA started on Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Houston Rockets.

In 32 minutes, the former Sun Devil lost eight points in the 3 of 10 shoot (30%), which meant two rebounds and two assists. There was 1-of-4 from 3-point land and emptied his lone free throw.

There did damage when he started his career. 🌩 @ luguentz gue #LeagueDevil

(via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/biVCTS7A05

– Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 21, 2020

The Thunder won 112-107 against the Rockets, and there prevailed against Sun Devil and Rocket James Harden. While the former MVP lost 29 points in the defeat, Harden shot a gloomy 1:17 from afar, setting his own record for the most missing threesome in a game in NBA history. He has now reached this brand six times in his career and is now only associated with Damon Stoudamire.

Most 3-point mistakes in a game:

16 – James Harden (tonight)

16 – James Harden (January 8, 2020)

16 – James Harden (December 2019)

16 – James Harden (October 2019)

16 – James Harden (March 2019)

16 – James Harden (January 2019)

16 – Damon Stoudamire (April 2005) pic.twitter.com/GWEcXKkWhD

– StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2020

Before Monday there had only appeared in eight games for Donner, an average of 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. He shoots 34.5% of the field of play, although his shares inside and outside the bow are opposite: There 66.7% shoots in 1.5 shots inside the bow per game.

Overall, however, his defense was strong. In the very, very limited sample size there is second with a defensive rating of 97.5 on the Thunder.

There also spent some time in the G League, playing in 13 games and scoring an average of 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in about 32 minutes per game.

At ASU, there helped the Sun Devils to create the 2018-19 NCAA tournament. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He left ASU and signed a two-way contract with the Thunder.

