Former royal chef taught Prince Harry how to prepare roast chicken

Teach a prince! Former royal cook Darren McGrady It was recently announced that he believes he is the one who taught Prince Harry Prepare fried chicken for which the Duke of Sussex has prepared Meghan Markle before they closed the knot in May 2018.

58-year-old McGrady spilled the juicy treat as he explained his current relationship with Harry, 35, and the rest of the royal family in a YouTube video posted by Delish on Wednesday, January 22, in contact with members of the royal family after your departure, ”he said. “We are servants in the royal family’s kitchen and they are just on a different level.”

Despite certain protocol, the culinary professional who was the personal chef Queen Elizabeth the second. Prince Philip, Princess Diana and Prince William and Harry has still been in contact with the younger royals for 15 years. “I send notes to William and Harry every now and then,” he said of the princes. “I send copies of my cookbooks when they come out, hopefully they’ll use them.”

McGrady added, “Prince Harry cooked Meghan fried chicken when he was with her. I think I showed him how to make this recipe! “

As it turns out, this dish is one of the couple’s favorite dishes. As many royal fans may know, Harry and Meghan, 38, cooked roast chicken together the night they got engaged in November 2017.

About a year later Ina garden The couple’s engagement was jokingly recognized as many speculated that the alum of the suit, who is a fan of the 71-year-old garden, was preparing their roast chicken recipe that evening. “It would never have happened without me,” Garten quipped the Today Shows Willie ghost back then. “Isn’t that a wonderful story? How powerful is that?”

Aside from the chicken recipes, it’s clear that McGrady has fond memories of his time with the royal family. Elsewhere in the video, where chef Harry prepared and 38-year-old Prince William’s “favorite” cottage cake, McGrady recalled that the young princes were “good” eaters. “It was really a mix of dishes the nanny chose for her, like roast chicken and green vegetables, and switched to things like cottage pie and burgers and hot dogs on other days,” he said.

McGrady, who has made some rude statements about Meghan since then, also commented a little on the late Princess Diana’s upbringing style. As he put it: “She was a real mother.”

