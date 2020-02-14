MOSCOW (AP) – Former Pittsburgh Penguins striker Alexei Morozov was named President of the Continental Hockey League on Friday.

The Russian-based league said Morozov was the unanimous election of its board. His predecessor, Dmitry Chernyshenko, resigned after being named Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government last month.

Chernyshenko has been in charge since 2014, trying to restore the league’s competitive balance by lowering the salary cap and encouraging financially stricken clubs to leave the league. The KHL had thus dropped from 29 in the 2016/17 season to 24 teams this year.

His tenure also shifted from Europe to Asia when KHL left the Slovak and Croatian market, but expanded to China with Kunlun Red Star. The club is part of China’s efforts to develop hockey in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

According to KHL’s CEO, billionaire businessman Gennady Timchenko, no radical changes are expected from Morozov.

“He has a lot of work to do, but the path is clearly defined by our development strategy and the league will continue to pursue this path,” said Timchenko in a statement on the league website.

Morozov played 451 NHL games for Pittsburgh from 1997 to 2004 and won an Olympic silver medal with the Russian national team in 1998. He returned to Russia during the 2004/05 NHL lockout and stayed there when the NHL resumed. After his victory, he finally retired two KHL titles in 2014.

Morozov was Vice President of KHL for the development of junior hockey and headed the KHL Junior League.

The KHL has teams in six countries in Eastern Europe and Asia. It focuses heavily on Russia, which has 19 teams, and no other country has more than one.

