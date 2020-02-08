His wife tweeted and said that she doesn’t know what to say to her children.



Manchester Crown Court sentenced 32-year-old cricketer Nasir Jamshaid to 17 months in prison after pleading guilty to having teamed up with other players to determine a T20 match.

According to Dawn, he and his co-conspirators Mohammed Ijaz, 33, and Yousaf Anwar, 35, were convicted of conspiracy and bribery that had served 30 months, 3 years, and 4 months behind bars.

Jamshaid admitted after an undercover investigation by the British National Crime Agency in 2017 to fix international games on the spot. He pleaded guilty to court in December 2019. His co-conspirators admitted their roles on December 2, 2019.

Jamshaid’s wife Samara Afzal tweeted a statement after her husband’s conviction, saying that she doesn’t know what to say to her children and hopes that others will learn from Jamshaid’s mistakes.

Today is the most difficult day of my life, when Nasir begins his prison sentence and I think about what to say to my 4 year old. I felt the need to write this in the hope that others would learn from Nasir’s mistakes and no one would go through the pain we had in the past 3 years. pic.twitter.com/fgkkMiglgz

– Dr. Samara Afzal (@SamaraAfzal), February 7, 2020

In a statement, the NCA said its investigators had found out with an undercover officer that the trio was planning to fix elements of the 2016 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament that Jamshaid was scheduled to participate in.

Anwar and Ijaz had developed a system where a willing player signaled at the start of the game that the update was active.

They typically charge £ 30,000 ($ 142,000) per fix, half of which goes to the player.

The following year, the three men planned to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) games in Dubai. In February 2017, Anwar flew to Dubai to meet other professional players, including Islamabad United’s teammates, Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan, who agreed to settle certain aspects of the game.

Before Anwar left to join them, he was captured on video surveillance and bought 28 different colored handles for cricket bats. These are then used by the players as a signal to indicate that the fix is ​​being carried out.

The PSL game between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi was played in Dubai on February 9, 2017. Although Latif originally agreed to the game, it was Khan who came into the spotlight almost five hours after the game started with the pre-agreed signal.

Khan then made the correction and played two point balls past the first two balls of the second before getting off the leg before the wicket for 0 in the third ball of the past.

On February 13, 2017, Jamshaid was arrested by NCA officials at his home, and Anwar was arrested at Heathrow Airport after flying back from Dubai. Ijaz was locked up in his home in Sheffield ten days later.

Jamshaid, Latif, Khan and a fourth player, Mohammed Irfan, were suspended from the Pakistan Cricket Board after subsequent court hearings.

In August 2018, PCB’s legal adviser confirmed that Jamshaid was suspended for 10 years. Khan, who was found guilty in five cases by the PCB anti-corruption unit, was given a five-year ban by the board.

From 2008 to 2015, Jamshaid played 48 one-day caps for Pakistan and two friendly matches.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) signed a letter of intent with the NCA three years ago to facilitate the exchange of information between the two organizations.