Former OK State WR Tyrell Alexander works for Longhorns?

Could the Texas football program be the next home for the former redshirt junior wide receiver Tyrell Alexander of Oklahoma State Cowboys?

Something that the Texas football program has yet to try and that also worked well for other Power Five teams is to get a broad receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal. With that position group invading the 2020 outdoor season, a broad receiver can be something to watch on the Forty Acres.

If this were the first year in which head coach Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns football program really did their best to land a broad receiver from the transfer portal, that would make perfect sense. The Longhorns lose a lot of production and experience in the receiving corps between the rooms of John Burt, Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson.

A potential employee who could finally have strengthened the Longhorns next season, third-year recipient Jordan Pouncey, is now also at the Forty Acres. Pouncey landed with his brother, four-star cornerback recruit Ethan Pouncey, from the transfer portal with head coach Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

One of the more intriguing names in the broad receiver transfer portal that the Longhorns could target is the former Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-foot-2 and £ 185 junior Tyrell Alexander. The former three-star athlete recruitment Alexander was probably forced out of the main image for the top receivers in Oklahoma State with the return of senior star Tylan Wallace to Stillwater for the 2020 season.

Alexander has a good speed and a lot of elusiveness on the outside. But he never really got the chance to prove that in the midst of a lot of injury problems and competition to get playing time in those deep Oklahoma State receiving corps. He only had two career catches for 68 yards in his three years with the Pokes.

What Alexander could bring to the table that the Longhorns now do not have a broad receiver is a potential substitute Duvernay or Burt who would have more experience in the Big 12 than someone like Marcus Washington or Malcolm Epps. He would also be insurance for the Longhorns if injuries strike like they did for Herman last season.

Texas still has to enter the portal to meet all the positional needs that arise during the college football 2020 outdoor season. Herman used to hit the transfer portal to provide a need for skills when he landed former Cal Golden Bears that Tre Watson to fill in the depth chart two years ago.

