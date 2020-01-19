Former NFL recipient Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson bets $ 1,000 on Conor McGregor

advertisement

The main event of UFC 246 is approaching and fans are still debating whether Conor McGregor or Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will win. The outcome of the fight is unknown, but the former recipient of Cincinnati Bengals, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, has decided. He has already made a substantial bet on McGregor.

The former NFL star in Johnson announced that he had lowered $ 1,000 for the Irish. The two had met earlier in the week and talked about their various sporting activities. McGregor had also asked Johnson to “put the house on me.”

“I just bet $ 1,000 on McGregor,” Johnson said in a short Twitter video. “I feel good about it. It’s time to go to the fight.”

This bet is not made to ensure a massive payday. If McGregor wins, Johnson will get away with $ 1,300. He would still be considered the winner among those in Las Vegas. Although some of his fans were disappointed that the bet was so low. Johnson had reportedly boasted that he would bet $ 100,000 on McGregor to win, but the actual ticket he showed was much smaller.

Regardless of the amount, some UFC fans preferred to call Johnson’s bet a donation. They fully expected Cerrone to win on Saturday night, and they repeated this belief in the comments.

While clarifying that he was attending UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena, Johnson also stated that he would not dress up for the occasion. He tweeted that everyone dressed to impress in suits and high-end clothing. He just wore skinny jeans from Target and Dr. Marten boots.

Interestingly, the two discussed several financial aspects during their conversation. The Irishman asked Johnson why he changed his name to Ochocinco after his press conference crashed from the former NFL recipient.

The reason it turns out is that Liga Johnson fined $ 40,000 for briefly putting an Ochocinco nameplate on his Bengals jersey. The recipient appealed the fine for not having used the nickname during the game. His appeal was denied, and Johnson responded by legally changing his last name to Ochocinco to force the league to put him on his shirt.

