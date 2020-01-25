advertisement

If you’ve followed this week with what many would like to call “NFL Draft Twitter,” you’ve almost certainly heard that the national media are not enthusiastic with the road Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has conducted his Senior Bowl training.

Patricia and his staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach the North team in the run-up to and in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

After the first North training on Tuesday, many media members (and no idea of ​​people who had just piled up) tweeted that Patricia was performing one of the worst practices they had ever seen. They claimed that the north was stretching too much, not doing enough one-on-one exercises, and switching fields too often, making it difficult for the media to track and evaluate players. Boo, crazy!

As I have noted, the national media (along with all the local media who complained) have no idea what Patricia and his co-workers were trying to do and that NUL had to do with the fact that the media could view the players well.

Instead, Patricia performed his exercises for the benefit of the players and the lions. Period of time. End of the conversation.

One person who agrees with me is the former NFL coach and current host on SiriusXM “Movin’ the Chains “, Pat Kirwan, who interviewed Patricia on SiriusXM on Friday.

“I’ve been 31,” Kirwan said during a SiriusXM interview with Matt Patricia. “I looked at good coaching, OK coaching, bad coaching, I thought your practices were so good. They have so many repetitions. It was up-tempo all the time. It was a lot of real football. The three of us kept saying,” I love the Noordpraktijk. “

Hopefully this will calm the stupidity, but we all know that this is not the case.

