Former NBA director calls Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons Center Andre Drummond is at the center of trade rumors as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

Although it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are no longer interested in the services of the rebound specialist, speculation continues to grow that the Pistons can choose to trade their center instead of losing it for free in a free instance.

But Drummond was recently proclaimed by a former NBA director who believes that the big man has many habits to grow out of.

“Andre Drummond has many bad habits that he needs to get rid of,” said the second former director, citing a lack of experience after the season. “The Clippers should really trust that he has the right fit, because they have to pay him more in July than Harrell.”

Drummond is second in the NBA in double doubles with 34, and has an average of 17.3 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season.

– – Quote courtesy of Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report Link– –

