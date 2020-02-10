delivered

Celebrity chef George Calombaris listed his Toorak mansion when his dining empire was about to collapse. The house was bought on behalf of Calombaris’ wife Natalie Tricarico six years ago for A $ 4.75 million.

George Calombaris' million dollar Toorak mansion was launched when his hospitality empire collapsed.

Calombaris paid A $ 4.75 million (NZ $ 4.96 million) for the five-bedroom house on McMaster Court in Toorak at the height of his fame in 2013. A sign asking for expressions of interest was placed in front of the property on Monday morning ,

Hotel industry sources have also told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that Calombaris restaurant group Made Establishment, which operates 18 restaurants and fast food outlets, will be volunteered on Monday after a crisis meeting to discuss the future of decide the business.

Hotel industry sources told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that George Calombaris' Made Establisment restaurant group will be managed on a voluntary basis on Monday.

According to sources, executives have been informed that suppliers and employees receive a payout for every transaction.

The decision to sell the family home came after the celebrity chef and his wife Natalie Tricarico launched their Safety Beach Weekender last year. His real estate portfolio also includes a house of USD 2.2 million in Arthur’s Seat on the peninsula.

The potential breakdown of the business is due to the fact that Made Establishment was hit by a massive underpayment scandal and a tsunami of negative media coverage.

Made Establishment was directed to make a large compensation payment after 515 current and former employees received $ 7.83 million in wages.

George Calombaris can be seen with Radek Sali in her Jimmy Grants restaurant in 2016.

In recent months, Made Establishment had taken on a major name change when Calombaris stepped down from four top-class venues within the group.

In December, the Hellenic Hotel in Williamstown reopened as Hotel Argentina, while Hellenic Kew turned into the Italian restaurant Vita. The Greek Republic in Brunswick East reopened in mid-January as Crofter Dining.

The company also owns the Gazi CBD venue in Melbourne, the Jimmy Grants souvlaki chain, the yo-chi frozen yogurt stores, and Calombaris’ flagship gourmet restaurant, the Press Club, which became Elektra Dining in October.

MasterChef star George Calombaris was fined significantly after admitting that he was below AUD $ 8 million in wages for former and current employees.

An administrator could be forced to outsource unprofitable branches, while some venues could be offered to existing operators.

Calombaris, who resigned from his role as star judge at MasterChef last year, didn’t respond to requests for comments on Sunday.

In July last year, he was charged with paying $ 200,000 under an unprecedented contract with the Fair Work Ombudsman. All former and current employees have been reimbursed.

At the time of violent social media reaction, Calombaris told ABC that he was “gutted” and fully responsible for the scandal, but vowed to maintain his competitive empire and protect hundreds of jobs.

“We are not closing our restaurants, we are here. And it is my job as their leader to move forward and spread the message without shying away from the mistake we made but also acknowledging that we have fixed it” said he told the 7.30am program.

“I won’t forget this afternoon in 2017 when we sat there with my new business partners after we did a full business review and found the underpayments.”

Multimillionaire Radek Sali, the former general manager of Swisse Vitamins, made an unfortunate entry into the hotel industry in 2016 when he took part in the Calombaris restaurants. However, a number of inconsistencies in payrolls were identified within a few months. The Ombudsman launched an extensive investigation.

At the time, Mr. Sali said he was “ready for a few potholes in the books” when he first invested, but did not know that hundreds of employees had been left behind.