A controversial topic concerns a former Texas Longhorns baseball star P Roger Clemens and whether he deserves to be in the Gallery of Honor.

The baseball baseball mood triggered many interesting debates for the induction class 2020. As statheads increasingly dominate the mood of the Baseball Hall-of-Fame ballots, the focus of what needs to be eligible to be induced shifts further and further. . But the plea for induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame around a former superstar-pitcher of the Texas Longhorns baseball program Roger Clemens is blurring the lines.

Clemens played in the MLB with four different teams during a whopping 24-year career. He played most of his MLB career for teams in the AL East, namely 13 years with the Boston Red Sox. He also spent six years with the New York Yankees, two with the Toronto Blue Jays and three with the Houston Astros.

All figures from a raw perspective qualify Clemens more than as a very worthy Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. The Black Ink and Gray Ink tests both surpass him far beyond the usual Hall-of-Fame member.

Clemens is in eighth place of all time in MLB history in victories over replacement for his career (139.2) and he finished first in that stat category in four different seasons. He is also an 11-time All-Star selection, seven-time Cy Young winner, two-time Triple Crown winner, two-time World Series Champion, one-time MVP and one-time World Series MVP.

None of the Hall-of-Fame standards on Clemens’ Baseball Reference page have it anywhere near the average inductee. He is one of the most productive and efficient MLB pitchers in the history of sport.

But while players like former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bobby Abreu and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen shot up their votes this year for the Hall-of-Fame vote, Clemens didn’t gain much ground. Clemens barely saw his votes increase this year.

And he, along with the former San Francisco Giants recordfander, Barry Bonds, is not making much progress in public interest.

Clemens and bonds have only two years to vote before they fall completely out of the vote. This round of anti-PED voters may not have gone fast enough to get those two into the Hall of Fame before they fall out of the vote.

The two former MLB superstars who were voted in the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 induction class, however, include former groundbreaking shortstop Derek Jeter and first baseman Larry Walker of Colorado Rockies. Jeter seemed the shoe for the Hall of Fame mood this year, but Walker was more surprising.

At the start of this year’s Hall-of-Fame class, it seemed that Clemens and Bonds were just as likely to be introduced as Walker.

I will now open the floor for all of you, does former great starting pitcher Clemens of all time deserve to reach the Baseball Hall of Fame before he falls off the vote in two years?

This is certainly an interesting question that will remain tough for both Longhorns and general baseball fans over the next two years.

