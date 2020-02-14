PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Jimmy Conway, a former Irish international whose club career has included stops at Fulham and the Portland Timbers, has died of dementia. He was 73 years old.

Conway, also the first soccer coach in the US state of Oregon, was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and has been hospitalized in recent years. He died on Thursday evening.

Born in Dublin, played 20 games for the Irish national team between 1966 and 1977 and scored three goals.

He spent 10 years of his club career at Fulham, scoring 67 goals in 314 league games and was a member of the team that reached the FA Cup final in 1975. The next year he was transferred to Manchester City, where he played two seasons, but appeared in only 13 games due to injuries.

Fulham will pay tribute to Conway on Saturday when the team play Barnsley at Craven Cottage.

Conway came to Portland in 1978 to play for the Timbers of the National American Soccer League. His teammates included Mick Hoban and Clive Charles.

Conway played three seasons with the Timbers and then two more with the team’s indoor team. From 2000 to 2005 he was also an assistant coach with the Timbers. His name is anchored in the team’s ring of honor.

The Timbers will honor Conway on Sunday before a pre-season game.

“Jimmy Conway was a Timbers legend whose influence has contributed to the growth of football in Oregon,” the team said in a statement on Friday. “He was admired and respected as a professional for his behavior at all levels and had a real love and passion for the game. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone whose life was touched by Jimmy on and off the square. “

Conway was head coach in Oregon from 1988 to 1998 and set a record from 97 to 88 to 14, especially for every Beavers trainer. The state of Oregon won a conference title under Conway in 1990.

Hoban said Conway’s legacy was huge. Almost everyone in the football community, the longtime coach of the Oregon Youth Soccer Association, has a connection to Conway, Hoban said.

“It spans the Atlantic and the entire state of Oregon. And not just as a trainer, player and clinician. He was just a great ambassador for the game, ”said Hoban. “Whenever you said someone’s name, you saw them break out into a smile. That is his legacy. “

Conway is survived by his 50-year-old wife Noeleen, two sons, a daughter, eight grandchildren and ten siblings. Funeral services are still pending.

