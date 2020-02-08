Three recently released Israeli army officers who served in the West Bank civilian administration are determined to succeed where they claim that the military usually fails: the fight against the exploitation of Palestinian workers, who are often forced to buy entry permits, To work in Israel, the monthly cost is between 1,500 and 2,500 shekels ($ 730).

Israeli contractors, as well as Israeli and Palestinian middlemen – and maybe even officials looking away – pocket this simple money, over 120 million shekels of net profit a year. “We were in the system, we know how difficult it is to move and change,” said one of these officers, who is now in the reserves, at the start of their civilian initiative in a hotel in East Jerusalem about two weeks ago.

The doubts that the three have about the giant ship’s ability to change direction originate in reality, but in this reality not only the military but also the civilian system is involved.

Reminder: In late 2016, the government ordered a reform of how the Palestinians work (and this was due to a report by a state auditor on the matter). This is to be done with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Defense (the coordinator of the army’s government activities in the areas), the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Population and Immigration Service of the Ministry of the Interior.

Government spokesmen who have expressed a desire to end this terrible exploitation have been promising for over a year that the reform will be implemented soon after a pilot program and some preparatory steps have been taken. In November, two officials requesting anonymity informed Haaretz that the reform would begin in January and begin with the construction industry, which has the highest number of Palestinian workers, 65,000.

January came and went, and a third official told Haaretz last week that the intention was from the beginning of mid-February. However, this has been delayed because Israel has only one interim government under the three parliamentary elections within a year. A fourth official said last week that the budgets for the reforms were ready.

The main aspect of the reform is to no longer tie every worker to a specific employer to obtain an entry permit.

For this purpose, an online database of workers is planned, which is administered by the civil administration and the Ministry of Housing. Palestinians who want to work in Israel are registered there (if they pass a security check) – “how to apply for a visa for the United States,” said the fourth official. Workers are trained and have to take an exam and employers have access to the database so they can contact the workers.

This is roughly what the three former civil servants did in civilian life: they created an online registration page (a landing page in technical jargon) called Better Jobz. Later, there will be an advanced website that “will be very expensive to build because of the need to protect the information it contains, so we’re in the process of collecting donations for the operation of this website,” said one of the three former officials ,

So far 1,000 Palestinians looking for an employer have registered on the landing page, say the three reserve officers who promise that the location will remain free for workers. Later, employers only pay 200 shekels each. This is the first initiative in a series of socio-economic projects planned by the non-profit ex-officers group Gesher Hashalom (Friedensbrücke).

It is an interesting initiative. So far we have only seen former senior military and intelligence officers (including senior civil administration and COGAT members) who have used their previous positions as direct rulers of the Palestinians. They used their connections to make money in the economy.

Aware of the shortcomings of the military, Bridge of Peace is trying to compete with the government and privatize the planned, discussed and belated official reform.

The three reserve officers – Daniel Moshe, Adi Shapira and Omri Dan – left the military and civil administration between late 2017 and late 2019 after serving in the army for five to six years. Moshe was responsible for infrastructure in the Khan al-Akhmar area east of Jerusalem in the West Bank and was also an officer in security coordination with the Palestinians.

Shapira was the deputy head of the international organizations department and Dan was the deputy commander of the COGAT unit at Allenby Bridge. In other words, their positions were not related to the system that issues permits to workers. They say that it was only after they left the army in shock that they learned of the outrageous and prolonged phenomenon of profiteurization on entry permits and the associated high financial burden on Palestinian workers, according to a study by the Bank of Israel in the middle of last year ,

They believe that a database of names managed by the army – for example, the official Arab Facebook page of the coordinator for government activities in the territories – will deter the Palestinians. If you reply to the COGAT page, the Palestinian security authorities will ask you for questioning, Moshe said at launch.

Palestinians entering Israel at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem. Emil Salman

Shell company

Hundreds of fictional Israeli front companies were founded just to deal with entry permits, the three said at the start. “They are registered as a company in Israel,” Shapira told the 20 people in the hall. “They do nothing, they hire a few Palestinians to mediate between (real) Israeli companies and the workers.”

This is a strict number, of which the third and fourth officials who requested anonymity informed Haaretz that they knew nothing about it. However, the fourth official said: “In a structured manner, Israel’s laws and regulations create the mediation mechanism. Why? Because the Israeli employer is unable to enter the Palestinian Authority territory and look for workers.

“You need an intermediary to find them. So there are all kinds of brokers in the business, brokers. Today the permit is owned by the employer and the worker pays the employer to keep him employed. The reform will remove all of this. ”

In the current system, the government sets a quota for Palestinian workers in all sectors – construction, agriculture, and industry – that meets the needs set by the relevant ministries. Companies wishing to hire Palestinians register with the Payments Department of the Population and Immigration Service and apply for approval after they have proven that they pay taxes and are registered with the relevant ministry. A special committee assigns each registrant his or her quota of work permits.

Palestinians who enter Israel for agricultural work

With the permits and documents available, the employer is looking for an employee and registers him with the payment department. Only then does the employee get his permission – and the name of the employer is written on it. If desired, the employer can revoke the approval. The civil administration and Shin Bet are responsible for investigating the workers. The Population Agency and government ministries are tasked with overseeing businesses and the accuracy of their reports.

The Bridge of Peace Quartet (it has a fourth partner, Moshe Kwiat, who “decided to move to Israel to help the region”) also used a proven, low-tech method: a face-to-face encounter to face.

“There are cities that don’t know how to overcome employment methods,” said Kwiat. “We started in Afula. There are dozens of Palestinians who legally enter the city to find work. All they do is sit on the street and wait for someone to hire them – not even in their job.

“We spoke to the community about how employers can be associated with workers. Above all, we have to create a specific and known place where workers can wait and employers know where it is and where to go – a covered space that is not exposed to the sun, wind and rain, where to Sample coffee and tea are served. ”

Dan lives in Haifa, which he says is a great demand for Palestinian workers. You need someone to make it easier for you. We know all the rules because we are former army officers. This is an advantage that we bring with us, ”said Dan.

Apparently they hoped that many diplomats and other foreigners would attend the launch event. They say seven of them have arrived. The founders of Bridge of Peace say that the PA has shown interest in their initiative and that they will receive some kind of document from a senior Palestinian official – “older than Hussein al-Sheikh,” the minister who oversees the Ministry of Civil Affairs PA heads. Last week, they said they still hadn’t received the letter because “recent events have kept the PA very busy.”

Inside the hall were a number of Palestinians from villages west of Bethlehem, as well as a resident of Zur Hadassah near Jerusalem and some settlers from the Gush Etzion block, all of whom are involved in initiatives for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians. Representatives of an East Jerusalem construction company were also present; Because of the sensitivity of the situation, they were not introduced by name, but they praised the initiative.

Palestinians cross the Sha’ar Efraim checkpoint that separates Israel and the West Bank

Perhaps it is the relatively young age of the four that, at the opening, let them – in all seriousness – make statements such as “Implementing a vision of a better world”, “We do not ask you to help us, but to create changes with us” , and “Over the past month, we have worked day and night to create a platform that will make the Middle East a better place.”

Dan said, “We joined the army and changed our minds over time. When we grew up, we found that there are two nations here that don’t understand each other. In order to bring people together and to feel good together, we have to find a common basis. Our goal is to create personal relationships through economic initiatives based on understanding, trust and common interests. “They stressed several times that they and their organization are apolitical.

The Population and Immigration Service said: “Work permits for Palestinian workers in Israel are not issued to contractors and employment agencies. If it can be shown that the holder of a permit is, in practice, a labor broker or that you transfer your employees to another employer, the authority will revoke your permit in accordance with the authority based on the Foreign Workers Act. ”

Spokesmen for the Population Authority and the Ministry of Housing have repeatedly described the placement of workers as “inappropriate” and have told Haaretz that preparations for implementing government reforms are at a very advanced stage.

COGAT said: “Registration of employers and companies that are approved to employ Palestinian workers is the responsibility of the Department of Housing and the Population and Immigration Service.

“Therefore, law enforcement measures against non-compliance with labor regulations are carried out by these ministries. The safety authorities are only responsible for checking workers’ eligibility to get a work permit. ”