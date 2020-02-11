Former Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach, Troy Walters, has reportedly found his next job in the NFL.

According to The Athletic, Walters, along with former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor, will assist the Cincinnati Bengals as an Assistant Wide Receivers Coach.

Walters officially left Nebraska on January 17, which the school described in a press release as “mutual” separation. Later that day, the NU announced the hiring of its new offensive coordinator and reception coach, Matt Lubick.

Walters had worked with Husker’s head coach Scott Frost for the past four seasons, two in Nebraska and two in Central Florida, and had previously worked as a receptionist at Colorado, NC State and Texas A&M.

At Texas A&M, Walters worked under head coach Mike Sherman, Taylor’s father-in-law, while Taylor was an assistant.

In Cincinnati, Walters will also partner with former NU-wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who became the first 1000-yard receiver in Husker’s history in 2018 with Walters as his trainer.

This is Walter’s first coaching job in the NFL. He played in the league for eight seasons as a recipient and returnee after winning the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best college recipient in Stanford.

Walters earned $ 700,000 a year in Nebraska and his contract ran until December 30, 2020, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether he and the school had signed a purchase agreement or whether the new NFL job would mitigate future NU debt ,

