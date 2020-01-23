advertisement

Former Houston Dash football player Kealia Ohai to be the great marshal for the Rodeo parade

Former Houston Dash football ahead Kealia Ohai will no longer serve as the marshal of the 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade, rodeo officials said in a press release.

The news comes just two weeks after the football player was traded to the Chicago Red Stars for defender Katie Naughton.

“We were delighted that Kealia led our 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade and appreciated her willingness to be part of our annual tradition,” Cowley said. “Kealia has made a huge contribution to the Houston community and we hope that she can become involved with the Rodeo in the future. We wish her all the best in Chicago with her new team – she will definitely be missed in Houston. “

Officials at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said that Rodeo scholars in the past and present this year will serve as big marshals instead of Ohai. Those big marshals include Ben Dickerson, Bill Sarpalius, Dr. Gregg Knape, Misty Skaggs, Sarah Brubaker, Jordan Pemberton, Yuselmy Garza and Ryan Levy.

The parade takes place on Saturday, February 29 at 10 a.m.

