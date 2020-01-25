advertisement

When Thomas Gonzales heard that his former workplace had broken into a fiery explosion, killing two and more than 200 houses, he was not surprised.

“That place is very dangerous,” said Gonzales, who filed a formal safety complaint against Watson Grinding and Manufacturing with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 2006.

Gonzales said that during his year at the company the equipment was not securely attached to the floor and that workers with grinders and tungsten carbide spray worked without dust masks or gloves. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, tungsten carbide can cause skin allergies, lung allergies, or scarring of the lungs.

Over the years, OSHA has also named the family business, which makes and maintains parts for everything from the oil and gas industry to the aerospace industry, for safety breaches and workplace injuries. In 2013, Watson Grinding and Manufacturing imposed a fine that was initially estimated at $ 13,400 for not protecting employees against machines. Two years later, an employee lost an index finger to a lathe in the facility. An employee was crushed last year when a 831-pound metal shaft fell over.

Gonzales instituted compensation proceedings against the employee in 2007 for injuring his back by tripping over extension cords left on the floor, but the judge dismissed his suit.

Watson Grinding and Manufacturing was started by James Watson and is now owned and managed by his son, John M. Watson, who was not available for comment. The company started small in 1960 and has grown to more than 100 employees over the years.

Public records show that the company has grown into a financial success. Watson’s former home is listed at $ 4.1 million and he has taken out a $ 2 million loan for a 6,400-square-meter modernist home west of River Oaks. Texas Parks and Wildlife calls him the owner of a 56-foot yacht.

Jordan Blum has contributed to this report.

rebecca.schuetz@chron.com; twitter.com/raschuetz

