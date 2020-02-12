Taijuan Walker # 99 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 8, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images)

Usually, when signing a new team, players need Photoshop to see themselves in the new kit.

Not Taijuan Walker. The former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher tweeted a photo of himself in a Seattle Mariners jersey on Wednesday afternoon. About 20 minutes later, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Walker had signed a one-year contract with his original MLB team.

After being drafted by the Mariners in 2010 and promoting the Major League team in 2013 and 14 and in 2015-16, Walker was sold to the D-Backs as part of the deal that hit Arizona Ketel Marte ,

Walker had an ERA of 3.49 in 28 starts for Arizona in 2017, but suffered three games in the 2018 season and was operated on by Tommy John.

He didn’t return until late 2019 and threw an inning against the San Diego Padres on September 29. He allowed a hit and knocked out a blow.

Unwritten walker from Arizona on December 2nd. Before Madison Bumgarner signed, the D-Backs had at least four pitchers fighting for rotation points alongside Robbie Ray, Luke Weaver, Mike Leake and Zac Gallen.

According to Passan, Walker is returning to Seattle with a $ 2 million deal. He can earn another million based on incentives.

In Walker’s first stint with the Mariners, he had a 4.18 ERA in 65 appearances, 62 of which were starts. During his two full seasons, he averaged 152 innings and 138 strikeouts.

At some point, Walker was seen as a top 10 prospect. MLB placed him in 5th place in 2013.

The Mariners hope that he can overcome injuries and rediscover the shape that has made him a coveted little leaguer.

