Outfielder Jarrod Dyson, who has spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to post-Gazette reporter Jason Mackey.

In Pittsburgh, Dyson will replace the midfielder Arizona for whom he was just trading at Starling Marte.

Dyson only scored .216 last season but was a speedster and a strong outfield player. Last season he stole 30 bases and played all three positions in the outfield, especially in midfield. According to Fangraphs, he made only four mistakes during his time in Arizona and saved 21 defensive runs in the two years.

In his 10-year career, Dyson shortened .247 / .319 / .338 and averaged 25 stolen bases per season.

He played for the Kansas City Royals in the first seven years of his career, won a World Series Ring in 2015 and played for the Seattle Mariners in 2017.

The D-Backs added Marte and Kole Calhoun this offseason to put the primary outfield rotation alongside David Peralta. They are also expected to have Tim Locastro, Josh Rojas and Ketel Marte as options.

Throwers and catchers register for the D-backs spring training on Wednesday and the first training with a full squad takes place on Monday.

The first game will take place on February 22nd against the Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m.

