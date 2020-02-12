Will Tom brady re-sign with the New England Patriots before the 2020 season?

This is the million dollar question everyone wants to know the answer to, because the free agency period is fast approaching.

Well according to the old Detroit lions (and Patriots) tight end Christian Fauria, the Patriots are ready to leave Brady. In fact, Fauria says the Patriots have “100% finished” with the future Hall of Famer.

Of For victory:

“I think the Patriots are 100% finished,” said Fauria on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. “I think the Patriots are doing well and are ready to continue. Everything that comes from (NFL Network reporter) Ian Rapoport is just wrong. This is false, it is a story that changes, it is camouflage, it is not the truth because there will be fans “it is not our fault”. They know that Brady is not coming back. “

What do you think, Nation? Where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

–Quotes courtesy of Henry McKenna, For The Win– LINK

