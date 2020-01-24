Former D-Backs by Steven Souza are about to deal with cubs

advertisement

Steven Souza Jr # 28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated an RBI single during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on September 3, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall / Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are approaching a deal with former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr., athletic player Ken Rosenthal said on Friday.

Souza is a free agent after not being advertised by the D-Backs this off-season.

The cubs could fill a hole in their outfield with souza and have to replace outgoing Nicholas Castellanos, who remains one of the best free agents on the market. Even the D-Backs were rumored to have spoken to Castellanos.

The 30-year-old Souza failed in 2019 due to a serious knee injury that he suffered in the exhibition game shortly before the season. He spent the whole year rehabilitating his knee, which had a torn cruciate ligament, a torn cruciate ligament, a partial cruciate ligament tear, and a torn posterior side capsule.

The signing could represent a low risk, high reward situation for the boys.

Souza only managed 72 games during his time in Arizona, all of which took place in 2018. This year there were also problems with personal injuries for the outfielder. This year he only competed against 0.220 with an OPS of 0.678, but Souza had previously hit 30 home runs with an OPS of 0.810 in a 2017 breakout for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Cubs would be Souza’s fourth major league since he started with Washington before going to Tampa Bay and Arizona. He has played innings in all three field positions of his career, mainly in the right field, where he has a career of 0.983 field percent. He has a career defensive WAR of -1.3 (replacement wins).

