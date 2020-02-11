The Toronto Blue Jays relief jug, Mike Bolsinger (left), leaves the hill as Houston Astros’ Marwin Gonzalez circles the bases after completing a triple home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Houston. (AP Photo / Eric Christian Smith, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming that their sign theft plan had contributed to a poor appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.

Bolsinger’s lawsuit before the Los Angeles District Supreme Court seeks unspecified damages because it affects and damages his career. He also asks Astros to cut its $ 30 million off-season shares from the 2017 World Series title. The money goes to children’s relief organizations in Los Angeles and to a fund for needy gamblers in retirement.

According to the lawsuit, Bolsinger, then a reliever at the Toronto Blue Jays, was put into a game in Houston on August 4, 2017, and allowed four runs, four hits, and three walks in a third of an innings in a 16 -7 loss. The lawsuit says the right-hander “was immediately terminated and cut out of the team to never return to Major League Baseball.”

He was demoted to Triple-A and has not played in the major leagues since. He was 0-3 in 11 missions in 2017 with 6.31 ERA. The 32-year-old started in Japan in 2018-19 and is looking for a job at a major league club this season.

Bolsinger also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers in his four-year career, taking an 8:19 lead with 4.92 ERA.

The Astros did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EU Commissioner Rob Manfred found that the Astros 2017 – also in the off-season – violated the regulations on the theft of electronic signs. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired last month.

According to an investigation by the MLB, the Astros used a video feed to steal the signs from the opposing teams, and then tipped their batters into uneven spaces by tapping a garbage can.

According to Bolsinger’s lawsuit, graphic designer and web developer Tony Adams wrote a web application that documents every case of tapping a trash can at Astros home games in 2017. Among them, on 12 of 29 parking spaces that Bolsinger threw, the lawsuit said.

Hinch told the media that evening that it was “not uncommon for us to have big nights when we put together good bats,” the lawsuit said.

