Former Australian captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly have announced divorce after seven years of marriage.

The couple, who married in May 2012, have a four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee.

“After living apart for some time, we made the difficult decision to break up as a couple amicably,” the couple shared a statement to The Australian on Wednesday.

“With the utmost respect for one another, we have come to the conclusion that this is the best way for us to do while we are committed to raising our daughter together.”

The divorce is reported to be worth around $ 40 million.

The celebrity couple broke up five months ago, according to Fox Sports. Clarke moved out of his home in Vaucluse before moving to the couple’s $ 8 million Bondi Beachfront Pad.

It is also reported that 38-year-old Kyly Clarke will continue to live on the Vaucluse property with her daughter.

The 38-year-old has also confirmed that he will be attending the Big Sports Breakfast Show this year with Laurie Daley, the great rugby league.

He posted a photo on Instagram with his co-host on Thursday after it was reported last week that he would be attending Sky Sports Radio’s breakfast radio show.

Clarke, who led Australia in his successful World Cup campaign in 2015, retired from international cricket in 2015 after completing 115 tests in which he scored 8,643 runs, including 28 centuries. He also played 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is.