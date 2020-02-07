Advertisement

Youghal-born Claire Keohane will start her first Ireland at half-time for the women’s Sunday game in the Six Nations against Wales.

Advertisement

The Inter-County camogie and footballer, who became a rugby star, made her international debut as a replacement last week and takes on Ellen Murphy, who sustained a calf injury while defeating Scotland.

Adam Griggs makes a total of three changes. Eimear Considine returns after an injury and starts the tournament for the first time.

Clare-born takes over the full-back when Lauren Delany switches to the wing and Aoife Doyle is on the bench.

Judy Bobbett will make her Six Nations debut in the second row and replace Nichola Fryday, while Captain Ciara Griffin remains in the second row.

Keohane said on Friday at the examiner: “Is it the most important position in the field? I would rather say that the players around you than ten make you look better than you are.

“It’s about everyone being on the same side. We have such clarity in our roles at the moment and you could see that in the first half against Scotland, ”said Keohane.

“We played fantastic passages for about 20 to 25 minutes. You would like to build on that.

“Hopefully, when I get the chance to play, I’ll get in there because the girls around me make it easy for me.

“For me as a ten it’s about my distribution and the ability to support the girls around me. My job is to take them out into space and then use their skills as best as possible. To be able to do that Recognize space as well as possible and distribute the ball.

“It’s my role as a playmaker in Sevens. It changed a lot into my role in the 15s.”

Ireland (v Wales, Women’s Six Nations Championship 2020, Energia Park, Dublin, Sunday 8 February, starting at 1 p.m.)

15-Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian / Munster)

14 – Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo / IQ Rugby)

13 – Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

12 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock / Leinster)

11 – Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe / Connacht)

10 – Claire Keohane (Railway Association / Münster)

9 – Kathryn Dane (Altes Belvedere / Ulster)

1 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Association / Leinster)

2 – Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps / IQ Rugby)

3 – Linda Djougang (Altes Belvedere / Leinster)

4 – Aoife McDermott (Railway Union / Leinster)

5 – Judy Bobbett (Blackrock / Leinster)

6 – Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian / Munster) Capt.

7 – Edel McMahon (Wasps / Connacht / IQ Rugby)

8 – Anna Caplice (Harlequins / IQ Rugby)

Replacement:

16 – Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Altes Belvedere / Leinster)

17 – Laura Feely (Galwegians / Connacht)

18 – Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigans / Connacht)

19 – Ciara Cooney (Railway Association / Leinster)

20 – Dorothy Wall (Railway Association / Münster)

21 – Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster)

22 – Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union / Leinster)

23 – Aoife Doyle (Railway Union / Münster)

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: “Why were you a coward?” Rassies culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring your shoes back

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fapi.soundcloud.com%2ftracks%2f755977108&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

Advertisement