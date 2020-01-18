Former chief secretary of PM Nripendra Mishra appointed as chairman of the NMML board of directors

advertisement

Former prime minister secretary, Nripendra Misra, has been appointed chairman of the executive board of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), the latest in a series of appointments over the past six months.

In November last year, the government reconstructed the NMML society by removing Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh as congressmen and inciting, among others, television journalist Rajat Sharma and adman Prasoon Joshi.

Sources from the Ministry of Culture confirmed that the 74-year-old Misra, who resigned as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first secretary in August last year, was appointed on January 14.

A. Surya Prakash, chairman of the board of Prasar Bharati, becomes the vice-chairman of the board, the order said.

With the appointment of Mr. Misra, the reconstruction of both the NMML society and the NMML board, which makes important decisions regarding the museum associated with India’s first prime minister, is now complete.

According to an order from November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the president of the NMML society and defense minister Rajnath Singh his vice president.

Trade union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Prakash Javadekar, V Muraleedharan and Prahlad Singh Patel, ICCR President Vinay Sahsrabudhhe, Prasar Bharti Chairman A. Surya Prakash, secretaries of expenditure, culture and housing and urban affairs are members.

In addition, the new members are the chairman of the UGC, representative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial fund, Raghvendra Singh, director of NMML and journalist Rajat Sharma.

The other members are Anirban Ganguly, policy researcher and author, Sachchinanda Joshi, secretary, IGNCA, academic Kapil Kapoor, Lokesh Chandra, Vedic and Buddhist scholar, Makarand Pranjpe, academic, writer Kishor Makwana, academic Kamlesh Joshipura, researcher Rizwan Kadri together with Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and IGNCA chairman Ram Bahadur Rai.

The main purpose of the newly assembled NMML would be to oversee the construction of the museum of India’s Prime Ministers.

Mr. Misra is an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) retired in 1967. Prior to serving as prime minister’s secretary, Misra worked in various senior positions, including as chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), secretary, Telecom and secretary, Fertilizers.

