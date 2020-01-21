Former champion calls on his three sons to regain the Taranaki Open Fours title

advertisement

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Former Taranaki Open champion Geoff Hawken (second from the right) with his three sons (from the left) David, Peter and Mark Hawken.

advertisement

Former Taranaki Open Fours champion Geoff Hawken has all bases covered for this year’s tournament in New Plymouth.

Hawken, 80, won the prestigious event in 1988, but with his three former playing partners who were all deceased or retired, he enlisted the help of his three sons – Peter, Mark and David – to get the title back.

Apart from a pre-tournament roll-up in Hāwera, it is the first time that Hawken and his sons played in the largest open bowling tournament in the country that started this week.

Hawken previously worked with David (Wilton Bowling Club) in 2005, but this year the 115th Open event is the first time that Peter (Club Tumut, New South Wales) and Mark (Tower BC, Hāwera) have joined the fight attached.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki men’s open four starts

* It’s not about winning the Taranaki men’s open fours, it’s about beating the brothers-in-law

“It’s a great way to bring the whole family together,” said Hawken.

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Former Taranaki Fours and NZ Pairs champion Geoff Hawken, now living on the Gold Coast, competes with his three sons at this 115th Taranaki Open tournament this year.

Hawken won the Taranaki Open Fours three years after winning the title New Zealand Pairs with Maurice Symes in 1985.

Before he cleared up the stock to set up a home green on his Mokoia farm, the talented sportsman played Shand Cup golf for Taranaki.

“I had to train myself to beat the best,” he said of his bowling success.

Twenty-five years ago he sold the farm to son Mark and went to a stress-free bowling boarding house on the Gold Coast.

“I was told that I was too old to no longer be good here, so I moved to Australia.”

It was on the Gold Coast that a trial was held and the plans came out to select a winning combination of family and four out of three of his four sons.

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Skip Orewa Bowls Ross Higginson sends one down at the Taranaki Open Fours men’s tournament at Paritutu Bowls Club in New Plymouth.

Hawken got the nod when skipping, Mark is in the lead, with Peter and David respectively filling in the number 2 and 3 positions.

Brent, the fourth son, and former Waikato junior champion, narrowly missed the cut.

In the hot morning sun at Paritutu Bowling Club on Tuesday, the Hawken-four seemed to expertly control the outer green in the qualifying round against Orewa ‘Battlers’ by Ross Higginson, only to expire before the morning tea break at three ends at the 13th end.

“We are all handy bowlers, but it will be a difficult tournament,” said Peter.

“We have to win six of the eight games to go to the next round. It’s not that easy to do.”

A total of 640 bowlers entered the four days of qualifying rounds, making it the largest open bowls event in the country, media grant Grant Grantall said.

There are a number of factors that make the event everlastingly popular, namely the weather, hospitality and greens, he said.

“The format has not changed for 70 years and that is what brings bowlers back year after year.

“People like certainty in life.”

Jeremy Brosnan of Glen Eden continued with an impressive start and won number 34-6 yesterday morning on the previously unbeaten Trevor Keightley (Paritutu) while Keith Ansell (New Lynn) defeated Paul Matheson (Halswell) 26-18.

Defending champion Craig De Faria (West End) and Gerry O’Sullivan (Inglewood), Bruce Phillips (Tower) and Darren Goodin (Paritutu) all won their first three games.

advertisement