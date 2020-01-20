advertisement

Peter Leav, former president and CEO of BMC Software, is now chief executive of cyber security company McAfee.

Former CEO of BMC Software hired by cyber security company McAfee

Peter Leav, who supervised the Houston BMC software with his recent acquisition, will take over the leadership of cyber security company McAfee on 3 February.

Leav was CEO of BMC Software from December 2016 to April 2019. After overseeing the acquisition of the company in October 2018 by investment company KKR, he stepped down for a “planned career break”.

McAfee, which was acquired by Intel in 2011 and then expanded into its own business in 2017, will rely on Leav to lead it through its next growth phase. Leav replaces Chris Young as CEO, according to a press release.

“Peter has just the right mix of experience and expertise to lead McAfee in his next growth phase,” said Jon Winkelried, president of McAfee, in the press release. “Building on the significant progress McAfee has made over the past three years, Leav’s experience in scaling up enterprise technology companies, along with its strong innovation process, will further help McAfee in its mission to create a safer and safer cyber atmosphere “

BMC Software was established in September 1980. Ayman Sayed became the CEO in October, replacing Bob Beauchamp, who was the company’s interim CEO after Leav resigned.

