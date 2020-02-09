Theresa May will share her views on female leadership in government and women’s important contribution to political life.



MEP Theresa May, Member of Parliament and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), will be featured next week at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 among a number of high-level international speakers.

The forum, organized by the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), will take place from February 16 to 17 under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai.

Theresa May will draw on her more than two decades of experience in the British Parliament and explain her perspectives on the leadership role of women in government and the important contribution of women to political life. The meeting is moderated by Lana Nusseibah, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Theresa May has held various positions in the British Parliament since 1997. From 1999 to 2010 she was a member of the Shadow Cabinet and from 2002 to 2003 the first female leader of the British Conservative Party. She was appointed UK Home Secretary in 2010 and became the longest serving Conservative Home Secretary. After her election as the leader of the Conservative Party, Theresa May became the second British Prime Minister in July 2016, who she held for three years until July 2019.

Theresa May is a strong advocate for gender equality in British politics and co-founder of Women2Win – an organization that works to increase the representation of women in her party by identifying, educating and supporting women candidates for public office. The initiative was founded in 2005. The number of conservative women in parliament rose from 17 in the same year to 48 in 2010 and 68 in 2015. Theresa May was also Minister for Women and Equality from 2010 to 2012.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of the Dubai Women Establishment, and Ms. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates said: “We are honored Theresa May is at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 this year. With an extraordinary political career spanning over two decades, during which she has risen to become one of the most influential women in the world, Theresa May is a prime example of female potential and what a role model for women for aspiring women politicians around the world, she campaigned for women and helped to improve the representation of women in this area.

“We look forward to welcoming Theresa May to GWFD 2020 to learn from her experiences and insights into female leadership, as well as her perspectives to promote the positive impact of women around the world,” she added.

At a press conference last week, DWE also announced Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, and David Malpass, president of the World Bank, as top-class speakers who will be represented at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 along with some of the world’s most important ideas makers.

Building on the theme of “The Power of Influence”, the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 will show how effective strategies and partnerships in four key areas – government, business, society and the future – can promote the positive effects of women for a better future.

Staff reporter