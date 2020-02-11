HOUSTON, Texas – As spring training approaches, the Houston Astros sign scandal remains at the heart of the baseball world. Past and present players seem to talk to each other every day.

On Monday, former Major League pitcher Mike Bolsinger interfered with a possible precedent.

Bolsinger – hardly the biggest name associated with the scandal – was in Houston for the Toronto Blue Jays on August 4, 2017, when the Astros assisted the journeyman for four runs, four hits and three walks in one third of the Time marked an inning. It was only 29 pitches – probably less – before Bolsinger believed the Astros were up to something.

“I don’t know if I have had a worse outcome in my career,” Bolsinger told USA Today. “I remember they said, ‘It was like they knew what I was throwing. They put down pitches that they didn’t put before. It’s like they knew what was coming.’ That was the thought in my head. I felt like I had no chance. “

The Astros won 16: 7 and it was finally Bolsinger’s last appearance with the majors. He was downgraded from Toronto the following day.

He fired back on Monday and filed a civil lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court. He accuses Astro of unfair business practices, negligence and deliberate interference in contractual and economic relationships. According to the lawsuit filed by Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos in Los Angeles, Bolsinger said that “Astros’s illegal and unlawful business practices have had consequences far beyond victories and losses, as well as strikes or home races”.

It remains to be seen how much Astros knew in advance about Bolsinger’s arsenal. However, after Major League Baseball announced last month that Houston had used video theft of opposing teams in the 2017 and 2018 seasons to trigger their fights by hitting a garbage can, Bolsinger suggests that his case is warranted.

The 32-year-old Bolsinger is looking for damages with the suit on three different tracks, also for himself. He also asks Astros to lose nearly $ 31 million in 2017 World Cup awards. Instead, the money will be used for charity in Los Angeles to improve the lives of children. He also wants to set up a fund for retired baseball players who need financial support.

The Astros, the manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow did not immediately respond to a request for comment last month after MLB’s results were announced.

“There is a message that needs to be sent to the youth out there, especially athletes, especially baseball players. It was great seeing the game properly and growing up. We kind of deviated from it,” Bolsinger told USA today. “We can really tell these kids: you don’t have to cheat to get where you want to go.”

All in all, Bolsinger took a 6.31 ERA in 11 appearances with Toronto in 2017 with a 0: 3 lead. He competed in Japan in 2018-19, and with Pitcher and Catcher reporting this month, he is one of those still looking for a big league job club.

According to the lawsuit, an Astros fan who wrote a web application to document every trash bang found that most of the bangs in this game took place on August 4, 2017. And most of the bang in the game came when Bolsinger was on the hill. According to the lawsuit, there were pony in 12 of its 29 parking spaces.

“The Houston Astros team members and managers boasted about how good they were and how productive they were, and it was because of the fraud,” Meiselas told USA Today. “And the consequence was Mike.”

Hinch said in his replay availability that evening that it was “not unusual for us to have big nights when we put together good bats,” the lawsuit said.

Bolsinger also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers in his four-year career, taking an 8:19 lead with 4.92 ERA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

