Former athletes now win souls - The B.C. Catholic

Richard Conlin was ordained a transitional deacon in the Archdiocese of Vancouver in December, and a few weeks ago he shared his calling story with every Mass at St. Paul’s Church in Richmond.

If you haven’t heard the testimony of Deacon Conlin yet, it’s a great story that tells his reconversion journey from star athlete to soon to be a priest.

As a member of the national golf team of Canada, he was looking forward to an exciting career on the PGA tour. He had not exercised his Catholic faith for five years, but when his mother asked him to confess as a birthday present to her, the result was a life-changing experience. We are now waiting for Richard’s ordination as a priest.

On St. Paul’s that day I was aware that there were many talented young athletes present. When they hear a message of faith from a once highly-acclaimed athlete, at least a few people can help really investigate their calling in life, shut out the sound of fame, and listen to the voice of truth – God.

This does not mean that a career in sport is not great. I am blessed with such an opportunity and it can be exciting. But the temptation of possible fame and wealth can lead to a self-centeredism that takes an athlete far from God.

What an athlete needs to remember is how to sanctify an athletic performance, and give your victories to your maker.

When we hear athletes say that they have dedicated everything to their sport, this can be both good and bad. If it is done with gratitude to God for their athletic gifts and taking the Lord with them on their journey, then great.

However, if it means that the athlete has no time for God due to training, then there is a problem and a missed opportunity.

We are all called in different ways and times to go deeper into our relationship with the Lord, and Richard Conlin’s journey began in the humility of confession at the request of a mother.

Father Michael Cunningham was once an aspiring catcher in minor league baseball when a rapid set of setbacks humiliated him.

After he was cut off from his independent Florida team and his girlfriend who broke up with him, he kept looking.

In his story a good friend played the original role of messenger and his mother later also contributed.

Father Mike’s friend brought him to a traditional Latin mass. The experience caught fire and he started to pray. He spoke to priests and remembers that he was inspired by the book To Thousand Souls: A Guide to Discerning a Vocation to Diocesan Priesthood.

“I asked the Blessed Virgin Mary to ask her son what he wanted me to do,” he said.

Shortly thereafter the answer fell from his mother’s wallet. One day, when she was cleaning the handbag, she found a cross she had never seen before. She had no idea how it got into her bag.

Father Mike says that when he looked at the cross, he had written “Mike” on the vertical bar, with a heart under it.

He had to look more closely at the horizontal bar to see it read “Father.”

He had his answer and again his mother and his spiritual mother played an important role.

When he entered the seminary, he still had great questions, but through prayer he felt, “I was part of something that pulled me into the great mystery of salvation.” Winning souls became his priority instead of winning baseball games.

He is now a member of the priestly brotherhood of St. Peter and serves in the Baltimore area, where the apostolate of friendship is his priority.

“We must rejoice in mass, the rosary, in giving food to the poor, and in asking friends and acquaintances if they have ever thought of becoming a Catholic,” he says.

He adds that the joy we show in the life of a faith full of the world will convert one soul at a time.

For Deacon Richard and father Michael, sport brought them exciting opportunities, but it was through humility and obedience that they found more joy in serving God and winning over souls.

