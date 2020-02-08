(Photo by Kevin Abele / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Arizona soccer coordinator Rob Likens has found a new home.

Likens was hired as a Miami Wide Receivers Coach, the team said on Friday.

Likens spent three seasons on the ASU coaching staff. He was hired as a Wide Receiver Coach and Passing Game Coordinator in December 2016 and promoted to Offensive Coordinator the following year.

Last season, the Sun Devils were 94th with 25.2 points per game and 88th with 379.6 points per game.

He was released by the ASU in December.

The trainer position for wide receivers in Miami opened in January when Taylor Stubblefield took the same position at Penn State.

Likens is expected to help Miami’s new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee launch a lighthearted attack, the Miami Herald said.

