Forest fires in Australia: New Zealand, Fiji defense forces are taking on the fight

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

The Defense Force is sending more soldiers to fight the deadly forest fires in Australia.

advertisement

NSWRFS via AP

The Defense Force is sending more soldiers to fight the deadly forest fires in Australia.

This morning, 54 engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) are being transported from Nadi to Australia aboard a NZDF Boeing 757.

The military sent four additional personnel on Thursday in response to a request from Australia for a third Air Loading Team, said Defense Secretary Ron Mark.

READ MORE:

* Koalas caught in a tidal wave in the game park, just 8 km from forest fires

* Australian forest fires: hard work starts just before the heroic shepherd dog,

* Call of the national lucky Green Party for the withdrawal of the troops was not carried out

* Defense force that controls helicopters and crew to fight Aus forest fires

A total of 119 NZDF staff, including health teams and a chaplain, are deployed in Australia.

Currently, three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters have completed 40 hours of flight time, including 14 personnel missions and material transport. There are also two sections for combat engineers in New Zealand.

The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft has transported 41 passengers and 18098 kg of cargo, more than 12 hours of flight time since deployment earlier this month.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

advertisement